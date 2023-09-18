Love is in the Air cast list: Who stars in Netflix's new rom-com?

Netflix's new romantic comedy, Love is in the Air, centers around a pilot working for a non-profit organization who falls in love with the man sent to take her business down. The movie will drop on the platform on Thursday, September 28, 2023. Check out the official description of the film, as per Netflix Media Center,

''Dana Randall is an ultra-committed pilot for non-profit air service, Fullerton Airways, located in picturesque Far North Queensland. Along with her father Jeff and mechanic BFF Nikki, the small team works together to provide the essential air services the local island communities relies on. When London based ITCM Financial representative William is sent to Fullerton Airways to review the organisation’s financials, Dana welcomes him, aware that they rely heavily on his company’s subsidies.''

The description further states,

''What Dana doesn’t know is that William's audit is to confirm the business’s financial struggles and to prepare for its closure. As William spends time with Dana and the Island community, his loyalty is torn. He is falling for Dana and the feeling seems mutual...that is, until she accidentally discovers his true purpose.''

Love is in the Air cast features Delta Goodrem in the lead role, with many other talented actors playing key supporting characters. The movie is directed by noted filmmaker Adrian Powers, who's known for her work on A Royal in Paradise and Battle Ground.

Delta Goodrem and Joshua Sasse leading the Love is in the Air

1) Delta Goodrem as Dana Randall

Delta Goodrem stars in the role of protagonist Dana Randall in Netflix's Love is in the Air. She's the chief pilot working for a non-profit organization. She encounters a charming young man named William and falls deeply in love with him. However, her world shatters when she discovers his intentions to sabotage her business.

Delta Goodrem's other notable acting credits include House Husbands, Hating Alison Ashley, and Olivia: Hopelessly Devoted to You, to name a few.

2) Joshua Sasse as William

Joshua Sasse plays the character of William in the new Netflix rom-com. Corporate has dispatched him to undermine Dana's business, but an unexpected twist occurs when he falls in love, further complicating the situation. In the lead role, Joshua Sasse appears perfectly suited for the part and shares remarkable chemistry with Delta Goodrem.

He's previously appeared in One Perfect Match, No Tomorrow, Her Pen Pal, and many more.

3) Mia Grunwald as Michelle

Mia Grunwald dons the role of Michelle in Love is in the Air. In addition, further details about her character are kept under wrap, but she is poised to play a crucial and central role in the story.

She's previously been a part of the GAF movie Romance at the Vineyard, wherein she played the role of Sandra.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the rom-com also stars many others in crucial roles like:

Simon Brook McLachlan as Heath

Roy Billing as Jeff

Steph Tisdell as Nikki

Don't forget to watch Love is in the Air on Netflix on Thursday, September 28, 2023.