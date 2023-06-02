Love Allways season 1 cast list: Meet Lexi Paloma and her suitors/suitresses

In a television landscape dominated by heteronormative dating shows, Love Allways season 1 is all set to challenge the status quo and break new ground. The new series is premiering on Friday, June 2, with its first three episodes, followed by a weekly release on Paramount+.

Love Allways season 1 takes the radical notion that people can be attracted to multiple genders and introduces its viewers to a familiar matrix of love and romance.

With seven girls and seven guys all ready to woe Lexi Paloma, Love Allways is ready to bring a unique blend of drama, romance, and love triangles. It promises to be a refreshing and provide an inclusive take on the genre which will take viewers on a whole new ride.

Love Allways season 1: Who is Lexi Paloma and her suitors/suitresses?

Leading the pack of the unique reality dating series is Lexi Paloma, a 20-year-old TikTok creator and model. With her infectious energy and magnetic presence, she is set to steal hearts and embark on a journey of self-discovery while exploring connections beyond the confines of gender. As the 'pan-tagonist' of Love Allways season 1, Lexi's vibrant personality promises to bring a lot of energy to the show, making it a true representation of inclusive romance. Here is the list of her suitors and suiteresses:

1) Marc Bateman

Instagram: @marc.bateman

Known as 'The Basketballer,' this contestant hails from Los Angeles, CA. The 20-year-old has 4,718 followers on Instagram.

2) Jayme Aiden

Instagram: @jaymeaiden

The 20-year-old UCLA student has 3629 followers on Instagram who loves going out and explore all the party scenes.

3) Cameron James

Instagram: @cowboycamdizzle

This contestant, with Instagram bio 'You heard that I go coco loco,' has 1,874 followers on the social media platform.

4) Rylin Utah

Instagram: @rylinutah

Hailing from LA, this 20-year-old influencer contestant has a whooping followership of 66.7k followers on Instagram.

5) Cyprien Boustiha

Instagram: @itscyp

This digital creator has three-figure followership on Instagram, the exact number is 247k followers. He is also present on Tiktok, Snapchat, and Youtube.

6) Kalysta Mallory

Instagram: @mallorykalysta

The 20-year-old has been featured on the Playboy magazine cover. Hailing from Scottsdale, AZ, Kalysta has 6,174 followers on Instagram.

7) Joshua Cureton

Instagram: @juztjosh

Instagram verified Joshua has 359k followers. He is an influencer, actor, and student hailing from Miami, Florida.

8) Jasmine Cervantes

Instagram: @jascervantess

Coming from Hollywood, aka Los Angeles, 19-year-old Jasmine has 2,855 followers on Instagram.

9) Luis Diaz

Instagram: @luis3official

The 18-year-old soccer player has 3,076 followers on Instagram but staggering 70k followers on TikTok.

10) Camille Cupid

Instagram: @camille.cupid

Camille Cupid is a photographer known for her unique portrait photographs. She hails from Pittsburgh and has 1145 followers on Instagram. The 20-year-old also has a thriving online thrift shop.

11) Brian Batesy

Instagram: @brianbatesyy

The 22-year-old calls himself as a bi-s*xual player. The Boston-born was also a Pace University swimmer in 2021. This Love Allways contestant has 73.5k followers on Instagram.

12) Sienna Scibird

Instagram: @siennascibird

Another verified Instagrammar, Sienna is a cat mom who has 37.2k followers on the social media platform. The 23-year-old is a sporty gal as she loves to play golf, tennis, and other adventure sports in her free time.

13) Tyler Hearing

Instagram: @tyler.hearing

Tyler Hearing has 65.6k followers on Instagram; his feed is filled with him spending time with his family, friends, and going on red carpets.

The contestants are not only be engaging in romantic connections with each other but they will also have relationship gurus Spicy Mari and Anthony Recenallo, who will help them navigate the ups and downs of their relationships in this Paramount reality show.

Just in time for Pride Month 2023, Paramount+ is bringing in Love Allways season 1 on Friday, June 2.

