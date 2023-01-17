Love is Blind Brazil season 2 couples: Who are still together?

Love is Blind Brazil season 2 wrapped up the season on January 11, 2023 and saw four couples make it to the altar.

The show was hosted by Camila Queiro and Klebber Toledo as 12 contestants made their way to fall in love but blindly. As the show progressed, the singles found their matches.

The final couples to have formed on the show were:

Veronica and William

Tiago and Venessa

Thamara and Alisson

Maria and Guilherme

Amanda and Paulo

Flavia and Robert.

The cast of the Netflix show will get together again to hash out their differences, talk about their issues, and serve some drama on February 1, 2023, during the season reunion.

Which Love is Blind Brazil season 2: Who is single and who got married on the show?

While four weddings were supposed to take place, Love is Blind Brazil season 2 saw two weddings, that of Thamara and Alisson, and Flavia and Robert.

1) Thamara and Alisson

Thamara and Alisson were one of the most celebrated couples on the show. They quickly won each other’s and the audience’s hearts as they got engaged and continued to get to know each other in the Amazon rainforest. During the finale, the two got married in an emotional ceremony and Alisson announced that he would move to Rio de Janeiro to live with his wife.

After their time on Love is Blind Brazil, Thamara's ex-boyfriend accused her of still being in a relationship with him while she was a part of the show. The ex-boyfriend was mentioned a lot on the show and Thamara had stated that he cheated on her. Her lawyer now plans on taking him to court.

While the season premiere aired a week ago, the two took to their social media accounts to post pictures from the show as recent as yesterday. So while there is no official word on their relationship, it seems like the two are on good terms and still married.

2) Flavia Queiroz and Robert Richard

Flavia and Robert quickly bonded while on Love is Blind Brazil and connected over their childhood as both were raised by single mothers. However, their relationship wasn’t entirely smooth as Robert had trouble opening up to her.

On the show, he revealed being cheated on during a relationship that lasted a decade which made him hesitant about trusting someone again. Flavia was the one to pop the question and asked Robert to marry her while in the pods and later, he got on one knee to propose to her.

The two said their vows and got married while on Love is Blind but it seems like the two may not be together now. Flavia took to Instagram to post a picture of the couple together and called it one of the most wonderful days of her life. However, the two no longer follow each other on the platform and haven’t tagged each other in the wedding photos either.

Other couples who were formed on the show either decided that getting married wasn’t in the books for them on their wedding day or even before that.

The couple who decided not to get married is Amanda and Paulo, who got engaged but broke it off. However, Paulo is now engaged to another contestant, Bruna Ferriera, who left the show midway.

While the show's reunion is set to be released on February 1, 2023, season one and two can be streamed on Netflix.

