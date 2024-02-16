Love is Blind season 6: Matthew accuses Netflix of posing him as a villain

Love is Blind season six began airing on Netflix on Wednesday, February 14, 2024. On the day that the first episode was released, one of the participants, Matthew Duliba accused Netflix of portraying him in a negative light. Matthew, a 37-year-old lawyer from Charlotte, North Carolina claimed that he was shown as a villain in a clip shared on Love is Blind's Instagram handle on Wednesday.

Duliba's time on the show, including his way of communication and interaction with other participants has sparked a lot of discussion among viewers. The lawyer was also reportedly caught making the same promise to multiple women. When fans saw this, they had a lot to say even as the drama and emotions ran high within the show.

Love is Blind season 6 contestant Matthew Duliba claims unfair presentation by Netflix

The controversy began when Matthew Duliba accused Netflix's Love is Blind of portraying him negatively and as a villain. He publicly stated that the dating reality show's editing practices selectively depicted him in an unfavorable light.

He claimed that the show also omitted details about his alcohol-free lifestyle, which Matthew believes critically impacted how he interacted with fellow contestants. Duliba asserted that leaving out this detail led viewers to misinterpret his behavior and intentions. He added that the show's editing techniques skewed perceptions of his character by failing to provide full context.

Matthew's accusation came from a comment under the video glimpse of his behavior posted on Love is Blind's official Instagram account. The caption of the glimpse read,

"Oh no..that’s not..that’s not how conversation works!!”

Under the same post, Matthew commented,

“Key element of my story that was never disclosed is that I live an alcohol free lifestyle and did the experiment sober.”

He added that it was a "key factor" in why he had a lot of difficulty in building a connection with the women at the beginning of the experiment. Matthew noted that there were "many misrepresentations and falsehoods" created to smear his character.

"I look forward to telling my side of the story with the full truth at the appropriate time." The lawyer added.

Matthew Duliba utilized a list of pre-planned questions during his pod dates, diverging from the more spontaneous conversations typical of Love is Blind. His use of prepared queries resulted in one-sided dialogues with limited reciprocity from the women.

This approach differed from the interactions often seen on the show, the controlled line of questioning led some to critique Duliba's pod dates as lacking in reciprocal discussion.

The controversy around Matthew escalated when it came to light that he made romantic promises to two different women, Amber Desiree "A.D." Smith and Amber Grant. This revelation shocked both women, leaving them feeling deceived upon learning they were not the sole focus of Matthew's affection.

The situation ultimately led Amber Grant to walk off the set midway through the season, unable to cope with the turmoil surrounding Matthew's actions.

In the aftermath of the show, Matthew Duliba had several conciliatory conversations, including with A.D. She confirmed in an interview with Us Weekly that he apologized for his actions.

"Matthew and I had a few conversations post-pods and he apologized...He said his piece, I said mine, and we moved on.” She noted.

She indicated they engaged in constructive discussions regarding their time and experiences on Love is Blind.

The first six episodes of Love is Blind season six are available to stream on Netflix. The next three episodes will be released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, followed by episodes 11 and 12 on February 28, 2024, and episode 12 on March 6, 2024.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE