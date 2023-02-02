Love at First Lie contestant Monica Bulnes wants to help people transform their lives

Love at First Lie season 1 wrapped up in December 2022 and featured multiple couples participating in a game of love and deceit. One of the couples that appeared on the show was Monica and Josh. While their time on the show was short, as they were the second couple to be eliminated, their bond was visible on social media.

Monica Bulnes is from New Jersey but recently moved to California with Josh. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, she opened up about her life after Love at First Lie.

The former MTV show contestant is now working on creating wellness beauty content online. She stated that her goal is to inspire women and “maybe even men” to change their lives and become the "best possible versions of themselves." For her, that happens through physical appearance, a healthy lifestyle consisting of exercise and diet, and mental well-being.

Speaking about her goals for the new year, Bulnes said:

"Within the next year, I hope to really show people how I embody those three values through the content I’m posting on my social media. If I can do that, I can teach thousands of people how to transform. I believe that every single person can change their life if they really want it bad enough – if I can do it, anyone can."

Love at First Lie contestant Monica Bulnes says she "would definitely be open to doing more shows"

Q. What prompted you to get into reality TV? And what was it about the show that appealed to you?

I’ve always felt I had a TV personality and wanted to be on television. However, I never considered being on a reality TV show until I met Josh. I loved the idea that we could share our personalities with the world and have an unforgettable experience together.

Q. How would you describe filming in front of a camera?

Filming in front of a camera was exhilarating. It just solidified that I want more amazing opportunities like this as part of my career. I grew up with a photographer for a father and I create content on social media, so I love expressing myself on camera!

Q. How has the fan response been post-filming?

The fan response has been so cool, actually. People have reached out to me from all over the world, saying they watched Love at First Lie and were rooting for me and Josh, or that they related to us so much.

People felt every emotion we felt from the comfort of their couch – they laughed, got angry, felt sadness – they shared all of that with us. I couldn’t ask for a better fan response.

Q. Would you be open to doing more shows, as a couple and individually?

I would definitely be open to doing more shows! I see myself in more interviews, talking segments, hosting, or even being a judge on a panel! Josh and I are open to couple opportunities if they align in the future as well.

Q. If given the chance to do it again, what would you opt to do differently?

I’ve played this out a million times in my head. I could list so many things I could have done differently on Love At First Lie, but at the end of the day, I wouldn’t change a single thing.

I gave the experience everything I had and I presented myself as the most authentic version of myself – Monica 5 years ago would be just amazed that we made it on TV and that I was true to my authentic self, so that’s all I could ask for.

Q. Any projects that you’d like everyone to know about?

Ever since Love at First Lie launched, I’ve been creating high-quality fashion, beauty, and wellness content on my Instagram and Snapchat @monicagbulnes, and I'm loving it.

My goal is to inspire women, and maybe even men, to change their lives and become the best possible version of themselves.

On the MTV show, Monica and Josh became quick fan favorites even though they were the second to be eliminated from Love at First Lie. During their elimination, it was revealed that they were, in fact, lovers, which is why the contestants were unable to raise the pot amount with their elimination.

They returned to the show along with all the other eliminated couples during the finale to help pick the winners of Love at First Lie.

Episodes of the show can be streamed on MTV.

Poll : 0 votes