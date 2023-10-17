Love Is Blind’s cast member Uche Okoroha shares his reasons for not attending the season 5 reunion

Season 5 of Love Is Blind, which began on September 22, 2023, released its reunion episode on October 15, 2023. The episode has made quite a few headlines as the latest season of the dating reality show was deemed the most chaotic ever by fans. During season five of Love Is Blind, some people made connections and got engaged while others had to go home with broken hearts.

The season saw Lydia Arleen get married to James 'Milton' Johnson IV. While Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata got engaged and reached the altar, the two decided not to get married. Taylor Rue and JP (Jared Pierce) got engaged but decided to end things while they were in Mexico. While Johnie Maraist and Christopher Fox as well as Aaliyah Cosby and Uche Okoroha all tried pursuing a relationship after the experiment, they didn't end up together in the end.

However, it was Uche Okoroha who garnered quite a lot of attention and backlash in the season for some of his behavior. The Love is Blind contestant also didn't show up to the reunion on Sunday. He took to Instagram on Monday, October 16, 2023, to explain the reason behind his missing the reunion.

On his Instagram story, which was part of a Q&A session, he wrote that he couldn't attend the reunion as he was out of town on a business trip. He continued that since he was an entrepreneur, building his company was a "big part" of his life, as he noted that it took him seven years to reach where he is.

"My time is finite and there was an incredible opportunity that I could not risk missing to record a TV show,” Uche wrote.

He went on to say that accountability was important to him and after watching the reunion, there were things he wanted to address. Promising his followers that they would not be left with answers, he said that he would address all those things soon.

Uche Okoroha also discussed the relationship he had with Aaliyah Cosby and how it didn't work out as expected.

Love Is Blind's Uche Okoroha opens up about his relationship and breakup with Aaliyah Cosby

During the Q&A session on Instagram, Uche was asked about Aaliyah not being his type. Calling Aaliyah "beautiful," Uche said that he would discuss the matter in the upcoming days. He would be discussing the reason behind their separation among other things.

“I think it’s much easier to find an excuse as to why your relationship didn’t work out than to take accountability and address your own faults. Sympathy is the best way to win public favor," the Love Is Blind contestant wrote.

He went on to say that in the next few days, he would discuss "exactly what went wrong with the relationship" between him and Aaliyah. He added that "instead of placing blame," he would give perspective on what he thinks both of them could have done better.

Uche Okoroha and Aaliyah Cosby made great connections during the show, Love Is Blind. However, as more episodes aired, it was revealed that Uche had already dated Lydia before joining the cast.

Lydia discussed the same with Aaliyah in detail and following that, Aaliyah decided not to continue with the experiment.

In a September 2023 interview with US Weekly, Aaliyah Cosby spoke about her and Uche's relationship, what led to their breakup, and why she left the show. She said that she didn't feel like her co-star Lydia was respecting her boundaries.

“I stated to her that, ‘I was going to stay, but I didn’t want the constant knowing things about the past and your past with him. I’m trying to focus on the present in my future with this person.’ So, that was a part of it,” Aaliyah said.

She added that there were a number of things that led to her making the decision. Aaliyah noted that there were some things about Uche that made her believe that they needed to work on before getting engaged.

Fans who want to watch the entire season five of Love Is Blind along with the reunion episode can do so on Netflix. The previous four seasons of the show are also available to stream on the platform.