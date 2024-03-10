Love Island: How old is Molly Smith? Everything to know about her 

Love Island star Molly Smith is a twenty-nine-year-old model from Manchester, UK. Before appearing on the All Stars edition of Love Island, Molly Smith was already a successful model, having worked for several big fashion and sports brands such as Nike, Calvin Klein, Pink Soda Sports, and Gym King.

Love Island star Molly Smith is no stranger to the ITV show as she was previously a part of the show's sixth season, which premiered back in 2020. During her first appearance at Casa Amor, Callum Jones instantly took a liking to her. Their connection sparked controversy as Callum was firmly linked to Shaughna Phillips. Callum eventually lets go of Shaughna and allows Molly to enter the villa.

Callum and Molly were dumped out of the villa on day 38 of Love Island season 6. However, the two kept their relationship going outside the show. They eventually broke up in 2023.

Love Island star Molly Smith's personal and relationship details explored

Model and reality TV personality Molly Smith debuted on Love Island during the first winter season in January 2020. She was a Casa Amor bombshell when she joined the show, and following it, she dated Callum Jones for three years. Even though Callum was already in a relationship with Shaughna Phillips when Molly appeared in Casa Amor, he took her back to the main villa at the cost of souring his relationship.

Molly was a model before she became a reality star, and she has continued in that job in addition to becoming a full-time influencer. She has always loved working out and is pursuing certification as a personal trainer.

Callum and Molly moved in together after the show and got two pets. Speaking about her relationship with Callum, Molly told MailOnline back in 2023,

"We are perfect. We've got two dogs so we've got a proper little family going, it's lovely. There (are) other things we want to focus on at the minute but obviously in the future it's definitely something we both want together."

Unfortunately, it didn't last, as the couple allegedly broke up before Love Island: All Stars' cast was revealed. Now, the two have again been brought together as the cast-mates for All Stars. This led to their relationship deteriorating as Molly eventually confronted Callum with grievances from their past.

Molly Smith has had a difficult time on the latest season of Love Island because, in addition to confronting her ex-boyfriend Callum Jones, she also got into a conflict with Georgia Steel and is currently dealing with trust difficulties with her partner Tom Clare.

The model and fitness enthusiast found herself in yet another difficult predicament after the shocking Heart Rate Challenge when her heart began to beat for her ex, and Tom's for Georgia S. She and Tom eventually ended up winning on the show.

Since moving into the villa for the first time, Molly has disclosed that she had breast implants. She was pleased to showcase the outcomes in 2021 with a string of sultry bikini photos and acknowledged she felt so much more self-assured. Speaking on the subject with CapitalFM, she said,

"I feel so much more confident in my personal life and in my modelling work now. Everything from the breast size to the profile is perfect for me and I couldn’t be any happier with the results."

