Luke Grimes announces new album and 2023 Fall tour: Tracklist, dates, venues, where to buy tickets, & all you need to know 

Luke Grimes has announced his debut EP, Pain Pills or Pews, scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023, via Mercury Nashville and Range Music. In support of the record, the singer has announced a new tour, which will commence on November 9, 2023, and run until December 16, 2023, in venues across the mainland United States.

The announcement of the tour and album was made through a post on the singer’s official Instagram account on September 18, 2023, stating,

"I dont deserve this. Full stop. Yet, here it is. Im so grateful to everyone who has helped me get here. A dream of putting music out in the world and getting to share it live is now something of a reality. Thank you for listening and showing up."

The EP is currently available for pre-order, and tickets for the tour will be available from September 22, 2023, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced. All album covers and tour details will be accessible via the singer’s official website.

Luke Grimes album tracklist and tour dates

The singer’s debut EP will feature 8 tracks, out of which 6 were written by the singer himself, with the other two being the work of Foy Vance and Colton Venner, respectively.

The EP is produced by veteran producer Dave Cobb, best known for his work with singer-songwriters like Brandi Carlile and the late Chris Cornell and bands such as the Swedish rock band Europe.

The complete tracklist of the Pain Pills or Pews EP:

No Horse To Ride - Written by Luke Grimes

Hold On - Written by Foy Vance

Ghost Of Who We Were - Written by Luke Grimes

Where It’s Blue - Written by Colton Venner

Burn - Written by Luke Grimes

Playing On The Tracks - Written by Luke Grimes

Oh Ohio - Written by Luke Grimes

Ain’t Dead Yet - Written by Luke Grimes

Before the tour, the singer will perform at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 24, 2023, in Franklin, Tennessee. Following the festival performance, the singer will embark on the newly announced tour, which will see him perform in cities such as Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Boston, and Austin, among others.

The full list of dates and venues for the Pain Pills or Pews 2023 tour:

November 9, 2023 – Columbus, Ohio, at Newport Music Hall

November 10, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at Theatre of Living Arts

November 30, 2023 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at First Avenue

December 1, 2023 – Rosemont, Illinois, at Joe’s Live

December 7, 2023 – Dallas, Texas, at The Factory in Deep Ellum

December 9, 2023 – Austin, Texas, at Emo’s

December 15, 2023 – Washington, DC, at 9:30 Club

December 16, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Royale

Tracing the American actor-singer and his career

The No Horse To Ride singer was born on January 21, 1984. The artist started his career in the film industry, with his first major role coming in 2014, when he played the role of real-life Navy SEAL Marc Alan Lee in the biographical war drama American Sniper.

This was subsequently followed by the role of Elliot Grey in the erotic drama film trilogy Fifty Shades of Grey and the role of Teddy Q in the 2016 remake of The Magnificent Seven.

The actor-singer secured his first major television role in 2018 when he joined the cast of the neo-Western drama Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton, a role he continues to portray to this day.