Luke Hemmings Australian tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Musician and singer Luke Hemmings' Australian Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 12, 2024, to June 16, 2024. The singer will perform in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. The brief Australian tour was announced as part of the singer's larger Nostalgia For A Time That Never Existed Tour.

The tour, which is in support of the Hemmings' upcoming EP Boy, was announced by him on his official Instagram page on Monday, March 11, 2024.

Vodafone Exclusive presale starts on March 13, 2024, at 10 am local time. The presale can be accessed by registering for the singer's mailing list before the presale date via his official website.

Presale for the tour will be available from March 15, 2024, at 1 pm AEDT. The presale can be accessed by registering with a valid My Live Nation account via the Live Nation page for the tour.

General tickets will be available from March 18, 2024, at 10 am AEDT. Tickets can be purchased via the singer's official website, Ticketmaster, or Live Nation. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article.

Luke Hemmings Australian tour 2024 dates and venues

Luke Hemmings is set to release his latest solo EP, Boy, on April 26, 2024, via Arista Records and Sony Music. In support of the upcoming release, he is set to embark on a global tour, starting with a Europe and UK tour in May 2024.

Following the Europe tour, Luke Hemmings will embark on a North America tour, before finally heading to Australia. The full list of dates and venues for the Luke Hemmings Australian Tour 2024 is given below:

June 12, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Palais Theater

June 14, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Enmore Theater

June 16, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Tivoli

The tour dates for the rest of the Luke Hemmings Nostalgia For A Time That Never Existed 2024 Tour are given below:

May 4, 2024 – Paris, France at Le Bataclan

May 6, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Fabrique

May 8, 2024 –Warsaw, Poland at Progresja

May 10, 2024 – Cologne, Denmark at Live Music Hall

May 11, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Melkweg Max

May 13, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at Barrowland

May 14, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Ritz O2

May 16, 2024 – London, UK at Shepherd’s Bush Empire

May 21, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at Riviera Theater

May 23, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania The Filimore

May 24, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Boston Calling

May 26, 2024 – Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

May 27, 2024 – Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

May 28, 2024 – Brooklyn, New York at Brooklyn Paramount

May 30, 2024 – Toronto, Canada at History

May 31, 2024 –Royal Oak, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theatre

June 4, 2024 – Oakland, California at Fox Theater

June 5, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

Speaking about the upcoming EP in an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone on March 7, 2024, the singer elaborated on the theme behind the EP.

“With this new one, there’s an emotion I can tap into within myself to write songs for this project that I found really freeing, and I’ve understood way more about myself as a person from doing this. It has this loneliness and this yearning to be home again, but in different ways," Hemmings told Rolling Stone.

Luke Hemmings added that he was surrounded by people "all the time" and that he was in hotels, planes, and playing shows which he added "has great parts in it." However, he said that "for some reason," he found it difficult to be on tour in the recent past, both mentally and within himself as a person.

Luke Hemmings is best known for his work as the lead singer of the pop band 5 Seconds of Summer as well as his debut solo studio album When Facing the Things We Turn Away From.