Lulu UK tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Lulu has announced a new tour, titled Champagne with Lulu, which is scheduled to be held from April 9, 2024, to April 17, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Scotland. The tour is in celebration of the singer's 75th birthday, which she celebrated on October 18, 2023.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances in the cities of Glasgow, Southhampton, London, Manchester, and Birmingham, via a post on the official Twitter of the tour partner, My Ticket:

Tickets for the tour will be available from November 3, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the singer or via MyTickets UK.

Lulu 2024 UK Tour Dates

Lulu will celebrate her 75th birthday by embarking on a tour next year. While set lists and other details have not been released, the singer has several decades of material to bring to tour, including her iconic theme song for the James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun.

Speaking on her upcoming tour in an exclusive statement to Manchester Evening News, the singer stated,

"..60 years in the business! What an amazing journey it’s been, so many memories.That’s why I’m going to make sure that my upcoming shows are a momentous celebration."

The singer continued,

"And I promise to whip up one hell of a party, all the hits, my personal stories from behind the scenes, and of course I’ll be inviting some special guests onto the stage with me. Join me, it’s gonna be the party of a lifetime."

The complete list of dates and venues for the Lulu Champagne with Lulu 2024 UK tour is given below:

April 9, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland at Royal Concert Hall

April 10, 2024 - Manchester, UK, at Bridgewater Hall

April 14, 2024 - Southhampton, UK, at Mayflower Hall

April 15, 2024 - Birmingham, UK, at Symphony Hall

April 17, 2024 - London, UK at Palladium

More about Lulu's music career

Lulu began her music career under the tutelage of Marion Massey and subsequently signed to Decca Records. She had her first hit with the cover of Isley Brother's Shout in 1964. Her cover peaked at number 7 on the UK singles chart, propelling her to a significant success.

The singer then participated in the Eurovision Song Contest of 1969, winning the contest with the song Boom Bang-a-Bang, which Peter Warne and Alan Moorhouse wrote. Speaking about her victory at the contest in an interview with John Peel after the contest in 1970, she stated,

"I know it's a rotten song, but I won, so who cares? I'd have sung "Baa, Baa, Black Sheep" standing on my head if that's what it took to win.... I am just so glad I didn't finish second like all the other Brits before me, that would have been awful."

Winning the Eurovision Song Contest made the singer even more popular, resulting in her selection as the singer for the 1974 James Bond film The Man with the Golden Gun. However, unlike her previous endeavors, the theme song did not prove to be popular, becoming the only Bond theme song to not chart in the UK or Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

The singer had her last major chart success with her studio album, Together, released on May 21, 2002. The gold-certified album peaked at number 4 on the UK album chart.