Lust, Lies, & Polygamy on Lifetime: Cast list explored

Lifetime's new thriller movie, Lust, Lies, & Polygamy, is all set to air on cable on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The movie tells the story of a newly married woman who leads the seemingly perfect life with her charming husband.

However, she soon begins to suspect that there's more to her husband than meets the eye.

Take a look at Lifetime's official description of the film:

''Ellen believes she has the perfect life. When her new husband, Paul, isn’t traveling on business, he dotes on her and her daughter. But after a stranger is caught prowling around their house, things don’t add up.''

The description further reads,

''Why is Paul always away on business? And did he know the prowler? Ellen begins to discover a web of lies that she must expose to in order to free herself and her daughter. That is, if Paul doesn’t stop her first.''

Lust, Lies, & Polygamy stars Alicia S. Mason in the lead role, along with many others portraying important supporting characters. The film is directed by Amy Barrett and written by Adam Rockoff, Jeffrey Schenck, and Peter Sullivan.

Lust, Lies, & Polygamy on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

1) Alicia S. Mason as Ellen

Alicia S. Mason (Image via IMDb)

Alicia S. Mason plays the role of Ellen in Lifetime's Lust, Lies, & Polygamy. Ellen is a young woman who's married to the seemingly perfect husband. However, she learns more disturbing truths about him soon as her life turns into an absolute nightmare.

The story focuses on how Ellen manages to survive her nightmarish existence, and it'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the film. Alicia S. Mason's other notable acting credits include From Black, Designer Genes, and Birthday Boy, among many more.

2) Tremayne Norris as Paul

Tremayne Norris portrays the character of Paul in the new Lifetime thriller film. Paul is Ellen's husband who's often away on business, but he seems to be hiding something from her. He's a mysterious character and it'll be fascinating to see how his arc would be explored in the movie.

Tremayne Norris is a noted actor who's been a part of quite a few movies and TV shows over the years. These include Double Cross, Twisted Date, Break Up in Love, and many more.

3) Malynda Hale as Cindy

Malynda Hale dons the role of Cindy in Lust, Lies, & Polygamy. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to her character are known at this point, but viewers can expect her to play a crucial role in the storyline.

Hale's previously appeared in A Father's Secret, wherein she portrayed the role of a detective. Her other credits include Meet Me at a Funeral, Bull Street, and many more.

She's also a popular singer who's churned out quite a few albums over the years like The Train Ride Home, God and His Gun, and Pieces of Me, to name a few.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also features several others in important supporting roles like:

April Hale as Grace

Maya Walker as Kelsey

Jacquelyn Gouche-Farris as Mary

Viewers can watch Lust, Lies, & Polygamy on Lifetime on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

The show premieres at 8/7c on Lifetime and will be available to stream starting Monday.