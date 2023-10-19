Mad Muzik Cali real name explored as rapper's arrested for fatal shooting of pregnant girlfriend

Musician Mad Muzik Cali has been trending for a while after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his girlfriend Raesha Heard. He was arrested on October 19, 2023, which was confirmed by the DeKalb County Police Department to Fox 5 Atlanta. The outlet revealed that Raesha has an eight-year-old son and she was expecting another child.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions and details of murder. Discretion is advised.

Mad Muzik Cali, whose real name is Justin Rene Lewis, is from New Orleans, Louisiana, according to his SoundCloud bio. He reportedly began rapping at a young age and was "inspired by the hot boys" to become an artist.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Raesha was murdered on October 11, 2023, at her parents' driveway located on Kelley Chapel Road. Her parents said that she was allegedly shot multiple times in front of her son while she was taking out groceries from her car's trunk. Raesha's friends stated that they knew the identity of her murderer and that he was reportedly taunting the family through social media after the incident.

Mad Muzik Cali was reportedly on the run after allegedly murdering Raesha Heard

Detailed information about the early life, career, educational background, and personal life of rapper Mad Muzik Cali wasn't available at the time of writing this article. His SoundCloud bio reads that he aimed to become a rapper as a child.

"Around the time I had no money for studio time so I went to family dollar and stole me a mic. My momma already had a computer at the house, so all I had to do was download the mix pad program to start recording," the rapper's bio adds.

He noted in the bio that he began working seriously at one point without losing focus. The rapper revealed that he burned the copies of his first mixtape when it was first released. Cali is also active on Instagram with 92,000 followers and a link to the YouTube channel Mad Muzik Records is also added in the bio.

Mad Muzik Cali's Instagram posts have been flooded with comments where people are demanding his arrest.

Brittney Bawdy Media also shared a video on Facebook, explaining everything that happened with Raesha. She mentioned a tribute post shared by an Instagram user @iamzoie, who calls himself an entrepreneur. The post has since been deleted by the user.

However, the user revealed in the caption that Mad Muzik Cali has been on the run after the alleged murder. The Facebook video further revealed that Cali shared a video on his Instagram Story where he was seen driving.

Similar incidents that have happened in the past

It is worth noting that recently, there have been some other rappers apart from Mad Muzik Cali who have committed similar crimes and have been charged for the same. The latest incident happened in August 2023 when Tampa rapper Billy Adams allegedly shot his pregnant girlfriend. Fox 13 News stated that the incident happened three days after he was acquitted of two murder charges.

In January 2022, J Stash reportedly shot his girlfriend before killing himself in Temple City, California. According to Billboard, his three children were also at home when the incident happened.