An upsetting and vicious murder plot unraveled after Makeva Jenkins' shooting death, which initially seemed like a home invasion. The pregnant mother-of-three was fatally shot by a masked gunman who broke into her family's Palm Beach home in Florida while her husband Euri, brother Quay, and their friend Dametri were still present inside the house.

Detectives soon found incriminating evidence, which put Euri and Dametri, along with a third man later identified as Joevan Joseph, under a great deal of suspicion. It was followed by a shocking confession about the husband's murder-for-hire plot and his co-conspirators, who helped him commit the crime. Only recently have all three been brought to justice.

Makeva Jenkins' slaying is set to feature on ID's Does Murder Sleep this Wednesday, August 23, 2023, in an episode titled Dream Killer. The upcoming episode will air on the channel at 10:00 pm ET. Here's a look at the official synopsis, which delves into more details about the case:

"In Palm Beach County, Fla., detectives discover pregnant mother of three, Makeva Jenkins, brutally murdered in her sleep; they delve into her extensive use of social media as they look for clues, uncovering a twisted plot and betrayal."

Makeva Jenkins' shooting death: A brutal crime, three suspects, and a vicious murder plot, among other details

1) Pregnant mother Makeva was shot during a strange home invasion

In the hours after midnight on June 29, 2017, Makeva Jenkins, a pregnant mother-of-three, was sleeping in the upstairs bedroom of her Palm Beach, Florida, home while her husband, Euri Jenkins, brother, Quay Greer, and their friend, Dametri Dale, were handing out in the garage. A masked gunman broke into the house and forced all three upstairs, where Makeva had been sleeping with her children.

The gunman then let Dametri head downstairs with the children, forced Euri and Quay to the ground, and walked into Makeva's dark bedroom, where he fatally shot her in the head. Following this, he fled the crime scene in Dametri's white Dodge Charger. The pregnant mother was rushed to the hospital, where she died of the gunshot wound.

2) Nothing was stolen from the house, and Dametri's Charger was found not long after

While searching the house, detectives realized that nothing of value was stolen other than Dametri's Charger, which the gunman reportedly used to flee from the crime scene. It seemed strange to them that the man broke into the house, fired only one round at Makeva Jenkins, and left without taking anything else.

The stolen car was later found about a quarter of a mile from the Jenkins family's house, and inside it was a Miami Sub receipt from June 29, when it all went down.

3) Surveillance footage captured Dametri Dale and Joevan Joseph at the Miami Sub

Expand Tweet

The surveillance footage from the Miami sub in question, which captured Dametri Dale with a man later identified as Joevan Joseph, was used to make the first breakthrough in the shooting case. Other CCTV footage showed Joevan's car slowly tailing Dametri's white Charger as he headed towards the Jenkins' house. All suspicion fell on these two men until information about a third suspect surfaced.

4) Euri Jenkins' financial dilemma was considered another turning point in the case

Detectives also learned that Euri had a child with his former mistress and that he owed the woman at least $20,000 in unpaid child support payments. They also got to know that Makeva Jenkins had a hefty life insurance policy of $500,000 and that, in May 2017, she was ready to divorce him. The air cooled down after she learned of her pregnancy. The life insurance money was ruled to be the murder motive.

However, in the weeks following Makeva's murder, Euri learned that the pregnant mother had listed someone else as the beneficiary of the life insurance money.

5) A confession led to the arrest of all the suspects involved in Makeva Jenkins' murder

According to Oxygen, Dametri Dale ultimately confessed to being a part of the murder plot orchestrated by Makeva's husband, Euri Jenkins, who hired Joevan Joseph to have the pregnant mother killed and, in exchange, offered the man $20,000 Joevan was arrested in September. Euri's arrest came later in December. They both pleaded not guilty to the murder charges filed against them.

Meanwhile, Dametri cooperated with prosecutors, accepted a plea deal, and agreed to testify against Euri at his trial in 2022. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was given 15 years of probation. Joevan also changed his plea and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was handed a 15-year prison term with 10 years of probation. He was given credit for the five years he had already served.

Euri Jenkins was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison.

A new episode of Does Murder Sleep airs on ID this Wednesday at 10:00 pm ET.