Manuel Turizo U.S tour 2023: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

Colombian singer Manuel Turizo has announced a North American tour in 2023, He is all set to perform for his fans across the United States and Canada with his 2000 Tour.

The announcement came ahead of the release of Turizo's highly acclaimed third album, 2000, which was released earlier this year. The album features global hits such as La Bachata and El Merengue, a collaboration with renowned American DJ Marshmello.

Additionally, his tour will also include major American cities like Chicago, Atlanta, San Diego, Los Angeles, and many others.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 10 am local time, while presale will start on July 27 via cmnevents.com

Manuel Turizo’s tour will begin in Miami and end in Chicago

Manuel Turizo will kick off the scheduled tour with his Miami concert, scheduled to take place on October 6, 2023. After performing in a few cities across America, the singer will finally wrap up his brief tour in Chicago on, November 3, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

October 6, 2023 - Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center

October 8, 2023 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando

October 12, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

October 14, 2023 - New York, NY - United Palace

October 15, 2023 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

October 18, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Center at Techport

October 19, 2023 - Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena

October 20, 2023 - Laredo, TX - Sames Auto Arena

October 22, 2023 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

October 26, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Peacock Theater

October 27, 2023 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theater

October 29, 2023 - El Paso, TX - El Paso County Coliseum

November 2, 2023 - Toronto, CA - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

November 3, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Rosemont Theatre

Manuel Torizon is a Colombian singer-songwriter known for his song La Bachata

Manuel Turizo, born on April 12, 2000, in Montería, Colombia, is a Latin singer and songwriter, who quickly rose to fame with his unique musical style and captivating voice. From a young age, he showed a deep passion for music, and he began performing and composing songs in his early teens.

Manuel Turizo's breakthrough came in 2016 when he collaborated with his brother Julian Turizo on the single Una Lady Como Tú. The song became an instant hit and garnered millions of views on YouTube, propelling Manuel into the limelight of the Latin music scene. His debut single showcased his versatile voice and laid the foundation for his successful career.

Following the success of his debut, Manuel Turizo continued to release hit after hit, collaborating with various prominent artists in the Latin music industry.

Some of his other popular songs include Bésame, Esperándote, Culpables, and Vaina Loca, among others. His music seamlessly blends reggaeton, pop, and urban styles, appealing to a diverse audience worldwide.

He has also received several awards. Among his accolades are Latin Billboard Music Awards, Latin American Music Awards, and Premios Lo Nuestro. These not only reflect his popularity, but also the critical acclaim he has garnered for his artistic achievements.

Overall, Manuel Turizo continues to evolve as an artist, he is a rising figure in the Latin music scene, continuously pushing boundaries and setting new trends with his music.