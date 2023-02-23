Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark on HBO - Release date, air time, trailer, and more details

Comedy fans have had some good news this month. Marc Maron's latest comedy special, Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark, was released this February 11, 2023, at 10 pm ET on HBO.

The show, which was filmed in front of a live audience at New York City's Town Hall, is the first in the history of HBO productions to be recorded live.

The film marked his return to the space of comedy specials after three long years and viewers claim that the show met their expectations to be a hilarious ride of dark jokes. It has scored an impressive IMDB rating of 7.1 stars out of 10.

The official description for the show read:

"His happy place is darker than most."

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark blends grief with joy

As per the show's synopsis on Rotten Tomatoes, with Bleak to Dark, Marc Maron is seen stepping in to discuss serious issues like aging, antisemitism, and faith.

Besides this, he can also be seen engaging with lighthearted topics such as the superiority of having cats over children.

A quick look inside Marc Maron's career

A hit name in the American stand-up scene, Marc Maron is a comedian, podcaster, writer, actor and musician.

You may remember him from his frequent guest appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman and Late Night with Conan O'Brien in the 1990's and 2000's, with more than forty appearances in the latter.

He also started a weekly podcast called WTF with Marc Maron in 2009, interviewing celebrities about their careers and sharing past experiences and stories.

His guests on the podcast include the likes of former US President Barack Obama, Sir Paul McCartney, Robin Williams, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Brad Pitt.

He is credited for supporting roles in movies like The Joker (2019) and Almost Famous (2000) and also had his autobiographical television show called Maron on IFC, which premiered in 2013. The show had ten episodes. He was also seen on Netflix's comedy series GLOW between 2017 to 2019.

Mark Maron and his bond with Lynn Shelton

Emmy-nominated actress and writer Lynn Shelton was his creative partner and girlfriend. She featured twice on his podcast and directed him in the 2019 film, Sword of Trust and they dated until her death on May 16, 2020 from acute myeloid leukemia.

Their last project was on their comedy special End Times Fun, which premiered before the pandemic.

With From Bleak to Dark, he pays an ode to her and their bond with the garb of humor. In an interview with CNN, Maron spoke about the process of healing from the grief of her death as:

“I think that those porch talks, the Instagram lives were kind of essential in that process because I think that at the time, I was unwilling to do outdoor comedy or drive-in comedy or zoom comedy, I just, I couldn’t because it just seemed too difficult and I didn’t need that aggravation and I didn’t see it as a way to to process or create”

He further continues:

“Talking about the grieving, that’s a story. Like, I think that the trick of it all becomes when I started talking about that stuff, it was emotional and the laughs were kind of heavy and sad and they were right on the edge of people crying,”

