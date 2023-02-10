Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! on HBO: Release date, air time, and more details revealed

HBO Max is all set to bring the exciting Marcella Arguello in her latest comedy special, Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! on February 10, 2023. This new stand-up comedy special will see Arguello, one of Los Angeles’ most exciting Latinx comedians, deliver a night full of relatable comic stories in her signature style.

Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! is originally slated for airing on HBO Latino on February 10, 2023, following which the show will be available on HBO Max for global audiences.

This will become a part of HBO’s beloved Entre Nos franchise, which has seen multiple other prominent comedians like Gina Brillon, Chris Estrada, and Shayla Rivera perform incredible feats. Marcella Arguello will be a part of this group after her special becomes one of HBO Max's staple stand-up specials.

The special also received a trailer from HBO Max earlier this month, which gives a brief glimpse of what to expect from the unabashed comedian.

More about Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up!

The Marcella Arguello comedy special promises to be just as exciting and relatable as all her works before this one.

The website of Warner Brothers has revealed a detailed synopsis of what to expect from the comedy special. Arguello will reportedly tackle various contemporary topics ranging from post-pandemic hookups to middle school D.A.R.E. essays.

The Warner Brothers page for Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! describes the performance as:

"In BITCH, GROW UP!, Arguello couples her larger-than-life stage presence with her brutally honest take on post-pandemic hook ups and why broke men are better in bed, an exploration of how “Beauty and the Beast” triggered an epiphany, and a self-reflection on her middle school D.A.R.E. essay. Marcella Arguello makes her standalone debut with this hilariously relatable stand-up comedy special taped at the Roulette Intermedium in Brooklyn, New York."

The Warner Brothers site also mentions how this special will join the long list of Latino comedy specials that are already a part of HBO Max's versatile catalog.

These specials include Ian Lara: Romantic Comedy (2022), Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life (2022), Frankie Quiñones: Superhomies (2021), Nick Guerra: Love Me at My Worst (2020), Shayla Rivera: It’s Not Rocket Science (2020), Jerry Garcia: It’s Not My Weekend (2019), Gina Brillon: Easily Offended (2019), Erik Rivera: Super White (2019), and Orlando Leyba: Adorable (2018).

Who is Marcella Arguello?

Marcella Arguello is an American comedian based in Los Angeles, California. She grew up in Modesto, California, where she was an active part of her school theatre. According to her, she was always the class clown and excelled at impressions from a young age.

She then attended California State University, Stanislaus, and San Francisco State University for three years. She planned to become an elementary school teacher before changing course and moving to LA to pursue comedy.

In her initial days, she consistently performed at Improv comedy clubs all over the U.S. and appeared regularly at The Punch Line comedy clubs in Northern California. Arguello soon became renowned for her boundless topics, unabashed delivery, and her self-deprecating jokes.

The Warner Brothers page for Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! describes her comedic style as:

"She eagerly discusses any and every topic that tickles her, including dating short guys because she has no other options at 6’2’’, being mistaken for a man, her Latinx identity, her take on race and gender, and wild stories and situations she’s gotten herself in and out of."

Catch Marcella Arguello: Bitch, Grow Up! on HBO Max on February 10, 2023.

