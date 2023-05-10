Married at First Sight season 16 episode 19 release date, air time, and plot

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 19, titled Sliding Toward Decision Day, will air on Lifetime this Wednesday, May 10 at 8 pm ET. Fans can stream the two-hour long episode on Lifetime's website one day after the television premiere. The show can also be viewed on Fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu+.

The episode will showcase Clint being completely blindsided by Mackinley after the latter sends his wife Gina a DM on Instagram, probably to ask her out. Mackinley also says the same to Airris in a promo. He had confessed in the previous episode that he would have asked Gina out if she was single.

What to expect from Married at First Sight season 16 episode 19?

Lifetime's description of the episode reads,

"With Decision Day around the corner, one husband's lingering doubts leave his wife wondering if he will ever be satisfied; meanwhile, a group of flirtatious singles gives the wives a glimpse at what life after Decision Day could look like."

This week on Married at First Sight, the girls will head out on a fun night out filled with dancing and drinking. Some single boys will also join them. One of the men takes it too far by asking Jasmine to follow him out of the club to his car, saying that she does not need to do "all of this," referring to his marriage.

Gina gets shocked when Jasmine, who is "loving the attention," agrees to do so. The cast members will try to make up their minds on their final decisions as 'decision day' is just around the corner. They will have to tell the relationship experts if they want to continue their marriage or get divorced just two months after their wedding.

Clint will doubt Gina's intentions about their marriage after she tells the experts shocking news.

What happened on Married at First Sight in the previous episode?

Lifetime's description of the episode reads,

"Things heat up--on the pole and in the bedroom--for a couple that was still hoping for a spark to ignite; others meet with friends and family for insights into whether their marriages can last."

Last week on Married at First Sight, Shaquille talked to his friend after Kirstin's non-involvement in her life. He wanted her family to at least meet him before the decision day. Kirsten did organize the same for him, but her brother backed away at the last moment.

She also did not invite her father to the party, which meant only her mother joined the couple. Shaquille grew upset by this and wondered if this was the only support he was going to get post decision-day.

Clint shared that Gina's dog liked him more than Gina herself. In a meeting with the experts, the latter confessed that there was no spark between the couple. Clint talked to Mackinley about his marital problems with Gina, unaware that his friend liked his wife.

Jasmine and Airris went to a tarot card reader, who gave them a promising reading about their relationship, and the former also connected him to his great-grandmother, who gave him the blessing for his marriage. Other than that, Airris also praised his wife for speaking up about what was on her mind.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

