Married at First Sight season 16 episode 4 release date, time and plot

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 4, titled Honeymoon Hiccups, will air on Lifetime on Wednesday, January 25 at 8 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the episode on the network's website, Roku, and Amazon, a day after the television premiere.

In previous episodes, 5 couples from Nashville were seen getting married in front of their friends and family without meeting their respective partners. The new episode will feature the married partners going into their honeymoon suite together, where they will wonder whether or not to be physically intimate with their spouses.

They will also meet their spouses' family members before heading to their honeymoon in Jamaica. The concerend family members and friends might ask some uncomfortable questions, which might make things awkward.

Lifetime's description of the episode reads,

"Five newlywed pairs of strangers share a bed for the first time on their wedding night; they are dropped into the lion's den for a round of personal questions and concerns from their brand-new spouse's family and friends."

What to expect from Married at First Sight season 16 episode 4?

This week on Married at First Sight, Shaquille will ask his wife Kirstin for a kiss after she refused to do so at their wedding alter and reception party. He will also explain to Kirstin that he won't be able to head honeymoon in Jamaica that weekend because he has a grad school conference in Mississippi.

Shaquille is currently in his last semester of school, something that might annoy his wife Kirstin, as she looks disappointed in the promo. Gina will be unable to recognize the Jamaican flag and calls it 'the flag of The Bahamas' in a preview. Nicole will ask her husband Christopher directly about whether or not he plans to have intercourse with her during their honeymoon.

Recap of Married at First Sight season 16 episode 3

Lifetime's description of the episode titled Music City Matrimony reads,

"The final two couples tie the knot in Nashville, Tenn.; the 10 newlyweds share their first dinner and dance; one bride refuses to share a first kiss; everyone is wondering what is going to happen in the honeymoon suite."

Last week on Married at First Sight, Airris and Jasmine got married in front of their friends and family. Airris was shocked to learn that his wife had four dogs at home and said he was not just getting a wife but a complete family. He also joked about complaining about his wife to the authorities after learning that she was breeding nine puppies at her home.

Domynique also tied the knot with Mackinley during the episode. After the ceremony, Domynique had a conversation with her husband’s grandmother and expressed her fear of not being accepted due to being bi-racial. Domynique’s mother also asked Mackinley if his family would be able to accept her daughter. Mackinley comforted her by saying they would welcome her with open arms.

Nicole’s father questioned Christopher about his intentions as he was not completely sold on the idea of her daughter marrying a stranger. Clint realized that his wife was a workaholic as she kept on talking about her salon when he wanted to discuss their future together.

Fresh episodes of Married at First Sight air on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

