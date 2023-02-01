Married at First Sight season 16 episode 5 release date, air time and plot

Married at First Sight season 16 episode 5, titled It's All About The Journey, will air on Lifetime this Wednesday, February 1 at 8 pm ET. The two-hour-long episode will also be uploaded on Lifetime's website, Sling and Philo one day after the television premiere.

The episode will feature 4 Nashville couples heading to their honeymoon in Jamaica while Kirstin and Shaquille stay behind for Shaquille's school presentation. It is unknown if Shaquille and Kirstin will be able to reach the island in time to enjoy their honeymoon.

Lifetime's description of the episode reads,

"Five pairs of newlywed strangers dive into their tropical Jamaican honeymoon via local rum, ATVs, snorkeling and sailing, but some spouses see red flags when they learn that their partners aren’t very adventurous. And while one couple inches closer to saying ‘I love you’, a shocking revelation leaves one bride to question whether or not her husband can ever love her."

What to expect from Married at First Sight season 16 episode 5?

This week on Married at First Sight, Clint and Gina will get into their first disagreement as the latter is seen in a preview saying that she is not into redheads or Gingers. She explains that physical attraction is "unexplainable" and that she wants to be "open-minded". Gina also says:

"At the end of the day, I don’t know how you’re feeling, but I’m not really feeling this overwhelming physical chemistry, for sure. I don’t wanna force anything, so I don’t know. How do you feel on that?"

This disappoints Clint, saying in a confessional that Gina should not have verbalized such a thing so early in their marriage. Clint adds:

"We might go through something all of the sudden that changes our perspective."

The honeymoon will also disclose some major insecurities about their partners for the very first time as one of the partners finds out that their spouse is not into adventurous activities like ATVs and snorkeling. Additionally, a female partner will doubt if her husband will ever fall in love with her after a big confession.

Recap of Married at First Sight season 16 episode 4

Lifetime's description of the episode titled Honeymoon Hiccups reads,

"Five newlywed pairs of strangers explore their new relationships as they share a bed for the first time on their wedding night. In the morning, they are dropped into the lion’s den for a round of personal questions and concerns from their brand-new spouse’s family and friends. The couples reunite for an enticing honeymoon in Jamaica, but for one couple, the sun and sand remain slightly out of reach."

Last week on Married at First Sight season 16, the couples spent their wedding night together after marrying a “stranger” but no one was seen getting intimate. Gina and Clint were both happy to learn that both of them are morning people. Nicole, who apparently has a habit of arriving late for events, was hoping that her husband Chris would help her change her ways.

Airris told Jasmine about his cousin, who motivated him to run away from the altar. Chris and Nicole got emotional while sharing stories about their past relationships. Mackinley's mother asked Domynique if she would be willing to move to Michigan with her husband.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

