Married to Medicine season 10 reunion: Release date and timings for all regions

Since the Married to Medicine, season 10 premiere episode aired on November 5, 2023, fans have been anticipating the season finale and reunion. Married to Medicine is a reality TV series that gives insights into the personal and professional lives of wealthy women who are linked to the medical community.

Episode 14, titled The Med Gala, concludes the season as the finale episode after it was released on Sunday, February 25, 2024. Since then, Bravo TV has hinted at the upcoming three-part reunion episodes that are set to release from Sunday, March 3, 2024, onwards.

This time, show host Andy Cohen will be sitting alongside cast members Dr. Jacqueline Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb, Phaedra Parks, Esq., Lateasha Lunceford, and Dr. Alicia Egolum.

According to the Married to Medicine season 10 reunion sneak peek clip posted to Bravo TV's YouTube channel on Friday, February 23, 2024, the upcoming episodes will be full of confrontations, self-reflection, and shocking revelations:

"On the Married to Medicine Season 10 reunion, Phaedra Parks gets a surprise visit from ex-husband Apollo Nida. Dr. Heavenly Kimes addresses rumors of her husband's infidelity. Also, Dr. Simone Whitmore gets into an emotional discussion with Quad Webb."

Married to Medicine season 10 three-part reunion will air on March 3, March 10, and March 17

The three-part reunion episodes will air at 9 pm ET/PT exclusively on Bravo TV. Married to Medicine season 10 reunion part one will be released on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Following the release of part one, reunion episodes part two and three will air on Sunday, March 10, 2024, and March 17, 2024, respectively.

Bravo TV has hinted that fans will see cast members answering burning questions and talking about the beef they have with each other. Viewers will see Heavenly and Sweet Tea have a serious discussion alongside Phaedra, who will be questioned multiple times by her co-stars.

Moreover, we will see whether Quad’s efforts to turn over a new leaf and apologize to fellow cast members are in vain. Dr. Heavenly and Dr. Damon's relationship is once again tested after Damon is accused of cheating. This time, the question is whether Heavenly will believe her husband or dig deeper into the matter.

Married to Medicine season 10 part 3 will introduce viewers to a guest appearance, Apollo Nida, who is Phaedra's ex-husband. This won't be the first time the divorced couple has met each other since they both moved on. Apollo and Phaedra were married for more than eight years. They are currently co-parenting two sons. They will discuss what life post-divorce has been like and how they have managed to stay on good terms.

Married to Medicine season 10 three-part reunion episodes can be accessed by fans from March 3 onwards at 9 pm ET/PT via the Bravo TV website or the Bravo TV app. Episodes 15 and 16 will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Fans will see the finale episode drama unfolding at the reunion. The Bravo series' season 10 finale episode synopsis reads as follows:

"The ladies plan their first Med Gala party to honor the medical community in Atlanta; tensions flare when Toya and Heavenly come to an impasse; Quad surprises the group with an unexpected appearance."

The newly released episode 14 of Married to Medicine season 10 is available on Bravo TV and Peacock TV. Fans can also binge-watch previous episodes there.