Marti Pellow Tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues and more

Marti Pellow recently announced that he will be hitting the road in 2024 with an arena tour, performing the band's iconic debut album, Popped In Souled Out. The tour will see Pellow and his band take to stages across the UK, bringing their infectious pop-rock sound to audiences across the country.

Talking about his tour, he said in an interview:

“I decided if I was going to do it, it had to be something special, so I agreed to do a one-off at the London Palladium, an iconic venue,” says the singer. “I thought it would be a great thing to do, as much for myself as for the fans.

Tickets for the tour are now available for sale on TicketMaster. After the sales, the tickets will be available on StubHub, where tickets are assured with their 100% guaranteed Fan Protect Program. However, the price could vary as per the demand and availability.

Marti Pellow's 2024 tour will begin in Glasglow and end in Birmingham

Marti Pellow's tour will kick off the months-long scheduled event with his concert in Glasgow, which is scheduled to take place on March 16, 2024. After visiting several cities across the globe, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with his Birmingham concert on March 31, 2024.

The following are the complete details of the location and dates of his concert:

March 16, 2024 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

March 17, 2024 – AO Arena, Manchester

March 22, 2024 – International Arena, Cardiff

March 23, 2024 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

March 24, 2024 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

March 29, 2024 – Eventim Apollo, London

March 30, 2024 – International Centre (Windsor Hall), Bournemouth

March 31, 2024 – Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

National Award-winning singer Marti Pellow is also involved in various philanthropic work

Marti Pellow is a Scottish singer, songwriter, and actor who first gained fame as the lead vocalist of the pop group Wet Wet Wet. Born on March 23, 1965, in Clydebank, Scotland, he began his music career in 1982. Pellow rose to fame as the lead singer of Wet Wet Wet in the 1980s and 1990s.

One of Wet Wet Wet's biggest hits was their cover of The Troggs' song Love Is All Around. The song spent 15 weeks at number one on the UK charts, making it the biggest-selling single of 1994. The success of the song helped solidify Pellow's status as one of the most popular singers of the era.

In addition to his music career, Marti Pellow has also appeared in a number of musicals, including Blood Brothers, Chess, and Jekyll & Hyde.

Throughout his career, Marti Pellow has received numerous awards and recognition for his contributions to music and entertainment. One of his most notable achievements was winning the Ivor Novello Award for International Hit of the Year in 1995 with Wet Wet Wet for their song Love Is All Around. He also won the Variety Club Award for Best Recording Artist in 1995, the National Music Award for Best Male Vocalist in 1995, and the Scottish Music Award in 2017.

Marti Pellow has also been recognized for his philanthropic work. He has worked with several charities, including the Scottish Association for Mental Health and the Nordoff Robbins music therapy charity. In 2011, he was awarded an honorary degree from the University of the West of Scotland in recognition of his contribution to music.

Despite his success, Marti Pellow has also struggled with addiction throughout his career. However, the singer has been open about his battles with drugs and alcohol and has credited his recovery with helping him refocus on his music and career.

