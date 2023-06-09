Mary J. Blige’s Real Love on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new drama film, Mary J. Blige’s Real Love, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The plot revolves around a teenager who's doing a scholarship in North Carolina. Her life changes after she falls in love with a young man. However, the journey ahead isn't as simple and pleasant as she'd imagined.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Lifetime:

''Mary J. Blige’s Real Love follows 18-year-old Kendra (Ajiona Alexus) as she sets off on her own for the first time at an HBCU in North Carolina. Attending on a scholarship, Kendra is determined to focus on school while balancing work study and keeping things professional with Ben (Da’Vinchi), her photo class partner.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Despite disapproving parents, financial hardship, and even an unexpected pregnancy, Kendra and Ben find themselves falling hard for each other and ultimately learning the meaning of “Real Love.” Even when Kendra realizes that in order to pursue her dreams, she must leave Ben behind, it’s certain that their story isn’t over…''

The film stars Ajiona Alexus in the lead role, along with various others playing important supporting roles. It is helmed by Camrus Johnson and written by Rachel Ingram and Sonja Warfield.

Lifetime's Mary J. Blige's Real Love cast: Ajiona Alexus and others to star in new drama film

1) Ajiona Alexus as Kendra

Ajiona Alexus stars in the lead role as Kendra in Lifetime's Mary J. Blige's Real Love. She plays a teenager doing a scholarship in North Carolina who then falls for a charming young man. However, their relationship gets in the way of her career. Kendra is the protagonist of the movie, and the story is told from her perspective.

Viewers can expect Ajiona Alexus to deliver a powerful performance in the film. The actress' other notable acting credits include Sons 2 the Grave, Light as a Feather, and Breaking In, to name a few.

2) Da'Vinchi as Ben

Actor Da'Vinchi essays the character of Ben in the new Lifetime drama film. He is Kendra's lover with whom she gets into a deeply romantic and passionate relationship.

Da'Vinchi looks quite impressive in the movie's trailer and it'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored. Viewers might recognize him from BMF, The Disappearance of Mrs. Wu, The Way Back, and many more.

3) Garfield Wilson

Garfield Wilson is a part of the cast of Mary J. Blige’s Real Love. Details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but he's expected to play a crucial role in the story. He's previously starred in Peter Pan & Wendy, Lights, Camera, Christmas!, Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Mary J. Blige’s Real Love also stars numerous others playing important supporting/minor roles:

Shiraine Haas

Princess Davis

Millan Tesfazgi

Austin Anozie

Marci T. House

The official trailer for Mary J. Blige’s Real Love does not reveal any major spoilers that could ruin the viewing experience for fans, but it clearly establishes the tone and premise. Viewers can expect a strong character-driven drama with powerful performances.

Don't miss Mary J. Blige’s Real Love on Lifetime on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

