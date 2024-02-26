Masters of the Air episode 6 ending explained: Who is Subaltern Westgate?

The sixth episode of Masters of the Air begins with Major John Bucky Egan (Austin Butler) on the run in German territory after he survived bailing out of his doomed B-17. In this episode, Bucky is alive and undetected, for now. However, he is all alone deep within Nazi Germany, and he has no food, water, or shelter.

The sixth of nine episodes of the series looks at what happened on the ground, detailing the separate odysseys of three characters in the aftermath of the calamitous bombardment mission in the previous episode.

A scene from Masters of the Air episode 6 (Image via Instagram/@amblin)

Additionally, episode 6 of Masters of the Air features a humorous instance when Major Harry Crosby has trouble saying the word "subaltern." Subaltern Sandra Westgate is a junior officer in the British military, similar to a first lieutenant in the US Army.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant spoilers for Masters of the Air episode 6.

Who is Subaltern Westgate in Masters of the Air episode 6?

Subaltern Sandra Westgate is a fictional character in Masters of the Air, based on real women who served in the British Auxiliary Territorial Service. The ATS, formerly named the Women's Auxiliary Army Corps, was a division of the British army composed only of women.

Women in the ATS were not involved in hazardous tasks like males in the British army, but they played crucial roles in transportation, communication, and research. Sandra Westgate in Masters of the Air exemplifies the brilliant and captivating women who fought in England during World War II.

In the sixth episode of the show, Major Harry Crosby spends a week at Oxford attending lectures and shares a room with Sandra Westgate, a subaltern British military personnel whose rank he finds difficult to pronounce and understand.

While Sandra remains silent about her true occupation, she serves as a confidante for Crosby during his grief over the passing of his closest companion, Captain Joseph Bubbles Payne. Crosby and the charismatic Westgate cherish their brief journey apart from Thorpe Abbotts before Crosby's return to resume his duties as the 100th's new Group Navigator.

What happened in Masters of the Air episode 6? Ending explained

In the sixth episode of Masters of the Air, German forces capture Major John Egan as a prisoner of war. On the way to the famed POW camp, Stalag Luft III, he encounters a horrific circumstance that is completely opposed to an incident depicted in Band of Brothers.

Bucky begins the episode in Germany, where he attempts to elude detection after German children spot him. As he traverses the void, the danger is discernible. However, a precipitous change in the atmosphere exposes him to the harsh realities of conflict.

Rosenthal's viewpoint offers valuable insight into the psychological toll of war, as he grapples with the challenge of maintaining composure in the frenzy. The observations made by Dr. Houston bring attention to the internal struggle that combatants encounter as they are divided between their convictions and their duties.

In the end, Rosenthal discovers comfort in the companionship of his other crew members and embraces his position as the collective drummer. Regardless of the dearth of aerial combat, the episode provides a captivating examination of the inner conflicts of the characters and the human toll of war.

By emphasizing the show's emotional depth, the eerie visuals and moving performances reaffirm its status as a remarkable series. An increasingly eager audience awaits the resolution of numerous plotlines as the season draws to a close, guaranteeing an enthralling culmination of this captivating saga.

Stay tuned for further updates as the series continues its compelling exploration.