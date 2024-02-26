Masters of the Air Episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Masters of the Air episode 7 is scheduled to premiere on Friday, March 1, 2024, at 9 pm (ET/PT). The Apple TV+ series continues to excel, as Bucky struggles for his freedom and Crosby encounters a new love interest. Episode 7 is expected to feature and analyze the upcoming suspenseful installment of the series.

Cover Photo of Episode 7 (Image via Apple TV+)

The story of Masters of the Air, which focuses on three main plotlines, and is based on the critically acclaimed novel by Donald L. Miller, follows young American Eight Air Force pilots who risked their lives to take on Nazi Germany in the skies during World War II.

The drama features an incredible cast, including Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Austin Butler, and Ncuti Gatwa from Doctor Who. The previous episodes featured some enthralling aerial fights, and the upcoming Masters of the Air Episode 7, promises to follow along a similar vein.

When is Masters of the Air Episode 7 releasing? Details of date and time

Episode 7, titled, Part Seven, is scheduled to air on Apple TV+ internationally at the following times, depending on fans' time zones:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) Friday March 1, 2024 6:00 p.m. PT Central Standard Time (CST) Friday March 1, 2024 8:00 p.m. CT Eastern Standard Time (EST) Friday March 1, 2024 9:00 p.m. ET Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Saturday March 2, 2024 2:00 a.m. GMT Central European Time (CET) Saturday March 2, 2024 2:00 a.m. CET Indian Standard Time (IST) Saturday March 2, 2024 7:30 a.m. IST Philippine Time (PHT) Saturday March 2, 2024 10:00 a.m. PHT Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) Saturday March 2, 2024 11:30 a.m. ACST

Where to watch Masters of the Air Episode 7?

For viewers in the US, UK, and Canada, Apple TV+ will be the only platform to watch Masters of the Air episode 7. It can be streamed on the same platform for viewers in the Indian subcontinent as well.

The estimated runtime of episode 7 is approximately 51 minutes, which is in line with the duration of the initial two episodes.

What to expect from Masters of the Air Episode 7/

The official synopsis for Masters of the Air is as follows:

"From Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Gary Goetzman-the producers of Band of Brothers and The Pacific. During World War II, airmen risk their lives with the 100th Bomb Group, a brotherhood forged by courage, loss, and triumph."

Episode 7, i.e. Part Seven's official synopsis states:

"The prisoners of Stalag Luft III attempt to connect with the outside world; Berlin becomes the 100th's primary target; Rosie makes a crucial decision."

In Masters of the Air Episode 6, Bucky reunites with other 100th Bomb Group members and Major Gale Buck Cleven.

Episode 7 of Masters of the Air potentially centers on the concentration camp, where the remaining 100th Bomb Group members are incarcerated as prisoners of war. Bucky will be provided with an update by Gale regarding all that has transpired since their failed mission and their subsequent capture by the Germans. Bucky and Gale may also devise a strategy to flee the concentration camp while on enemy soil.

While performing their duties, the remaining members of the Bloody Hundredth might encounter additional obstacles and perils as they continue their missions. As the group's navigator, Major Crosby will maintain proficiency in directing the members through complicated missions.

The show boasts an ensemble cast, including Austin Butler as Maj. Gale Buck Cleven, Callum Turner as Maj. John Bucky Egan, Anthony Boyle as Lt. Harry Crosby, Nate Mann as Lt. Robert Rosie Rosenthal, and other talented actors like Barry Keoghan, James Murray, Raff Law, Edward Ashley, and Jonas Moore.

The American war drama streaming television miniseries, Masters of the Air episode 7 is scheduled to be released at 9 pm ET on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 1, 2024.