"Maybe it’s a flop that’s why”: Internet reacts to Justin Timberlake allegedly ‘seething’ over issues with his new music amid Britney Spears feud

Justin Timberlake, the American singer and songwriter is reportedly "seething" about the drama with Britney Spears "overshadowing" the release of his new song Selfish.

The 43-year-old released the track as the first single on January 25, 2024, for his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. The Pop Princess's fandom then began trending her 2011 hit with the same name from the album Femme Fatale. A source told Page Six,

"Justin had hoped the backlash [from Spears’ memoir] would’ve blown over by now so that he could focus on his new album, which he’s very excited about, but every day is something new."

The memoir in reference is Spears's The Woman in Me, in which she revealed that she had an abortion during their relationship because he was allegedly not happy with the pregnancy, as per Cosmopolitan. Netizens have begun to troll Justin claiming that the music is not doing well because of him and not his ex-girlfriend.

Justin Timberlake reportedly ‘seething’ over ex Britney Spears ‘overshadowing’ his new music

Justin Timberlake has made a comeback after six years with the album Everything I Thought It Was. He last dropped a complete collection in 2018, when Man of the Woods hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The singer has released two tracks from the album, Selfish and Sanctified, so far.

Though Selfish did exceptionally well since it came out on January 25, fans were surprised that another song with the same name surpassed the new release. Britney Spears' 2011 track made briefly it to the no. 1 spot on the U.S. iTunes Chart, climbing over Justin Timberlake’s song in the process, which stayed at no. 3, as per Billboard.

Two days later, Britney posted an alleged indirect apology to her ex saying, in part,

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song 'Selfish.'"

The apology gained a lot of attention, however, Justin Timberlake seemed unfazed. In the memoir, The Woman In Me, Britney revealed the couple's disagreement regarding an unplanned pregnancy and a following abortion, as per USA Today. She wrote,

"Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears dated from 1999 to 2002. They allegedly broke up because both parties were unfaithful, as per Complex.

He performed in New York City on January 31, 2024. He introduced his song Cry Me a River, a song rumored to be for Spears, by saying,

"I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f*cking nobody."

It seems the singer is not pleased with Britney Spears' sudden rise in charts, only a few hours after his release. Page Six reported that an insider revealed he was "seething" that her music surpassed his own. Netizens were quick to give their opinions on Justin Timberlake's alleged reaction.

Some of the reactions are given below:

After Justin allegedly mocked Britney's apology during his New York City performance, the pop icon clapped back with a since-deleted Instagram post, as per Cosmopolitan. She wrote alongside a picture of the sun seemingly dipping into a basket like a basketball. She said in the caption,

"Someone told me someone was talking sh*t about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I'm not sorry!!!"

The apparent feud has been trending for a few days. The Britney Army has currently decided to trend her song Liar, following Justin Timberlake's NYC performance. The song is off her 2016 album Glory, which is now sitting at No. 15 on the iTunes chart, one spot above her ex's song Selfish, as per Billboard.