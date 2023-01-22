Mayfair Witches episode 3 release date, air time, plot, and more

The third episode of Mayfair Witches, titled Second Line, will drop on Sunday, January 22, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC.

This supernatural thriller drama television series is based on Anne Rice's novel trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches. It follows Rowan, a woman who realizes she has unenforceable powers and sets out on a quest to find her birth parents so she can discover her true identity.

Mayfair Witches stars Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding, Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve, Jack Huston as Lasher, and Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair. Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, Annabeth Gish, and Jen Richards appear in supporting roles.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Mayfair Witches.

What do we know about the upcoming episode of Mayfair Witches?

The third episode of the show, Second Line, is directed by Axelle Carolyn. It will follow events that take place after Rowan's biological mother, Deirdre Mayfair, is murdered in cold blood in an elevator.

She was close to finally meeting her daughter after a lifetime, but the reunion turned tragic in a split second. Nobody knows who killed her, but this could be revealed in the upcoming episode. We might also see Lasher coming for Rowan and fulfilling the prophecy.

We are also shown glimpses of Suzanne, the first-ever Mayfair Witch, and are expected to learn the origin story of this haunting family.

The official synopsis of episode 3, according to AMC, reads,

"In the aftermath of Deirdre's grisly death, Rowan searches for safety in a strange city; Sip provides Rowan with a safe house while he investigates Deirdre's murder; Lasher makes contact with Rowan, but not in the way one might expect."

This episode is written by Sarah Cornwell.

What happened in episode 2 of Mayfair Witches?

After the passing of her adoptive mother, Elena, Rowan learned some shocking truths about her adoption and how she was lied to from the very start. She is heartbroken and in grief, and she is finding it very hard to control her powers. At the other end, Lasher and her birth mother, Deirdre, are seen summoning her to New Orleans.

Rowan meets Ciprien Grieve in unusual circumstances, and after the meeting, she gets hold of his phone. She discovers some photos of her mother and her ancestral house and boards the first flight to New Orleans to get some answers. We also witnessed a disturbing scene of Rowan getting an o*gasm on the flight when Lasher was having intercourse with her mother thousands of miles away.

Rowan checks into a hotel in New Orleans and begins asking around when Ciprien contacts her, and they agree to meet. At the end of the episode, we see Rowan waiting for an elevator. As the door opens, Deirdre is seen standing and gazing at her long-lost daughter.

What looked like a wholesome reunion suddenly takes a dark turn as Deirdre's throat is slit and she collapses to her death.

What is Mayfair Witches about?

The synopsis of the show, according to IMDB, reads,

"Follows a neurosurgeon who discovers she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. She must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations."

It was created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, based on the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches by Anne Ric.

Don't forget to watch the third episode of Mayfair Witches, titled Second Line, on Sunday, January 22, at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC.

