Mayfair Witches episode 6 recap: Is Ciprien Grieve in serious trouble?

Ciprien Grieve is in very serious trouble in the latest episode of Mayfair Witches, since he has astrally projected himself to the past and is trapped in 17th-century Scotland.

Season 1 of Mayfair Witches has just two episodes left before the first installment ends, and fans are certain that the once-sided romance between Rowan and Lasher should clearly not be taken as inspiration for a healthy relationship.

Given the state of their relationship at the moment, Rowan was certainly not ready for it to unfold this way. Possessing superhuman powers capable of seriously injuring or even killing people, Rowan is aware of how different she is from other people. Upon her arrival in New Orleans, she not only discovered the truth behind her origins but also about Lasher, the demon who has been bound by her family for centuries.

In this episode, Rowan gets tired of Lasher, and refuses to accept him as her lover, instead wanting to get rid of him, no matter what. Ciprien, on the other hand, decides to return to the past to uncover some secrets.

Mayfair Witches episode 6 recap: Ciprien is trapped in the past, Tessa is captured by witch hunters

Meanwhile, Lasher is in love with Rowan. He has longed to be with the Thirteenth Witch for ages, and now that she is right in front of her, his obsession has become nothing short of dangerous. Lasher shadows Rowan at all times, and even though the latter wants to get rid of the Mayfair necklace, she is unable to do so. In fact, for some inexplicable reason, she is drawn to it.

When Ciprien tries to take it from her, she throws a fit and takes it back from him. Ciprien decides to find the truth, even though the only way he can do so is by using his powers and going back to the past and finding out how everything started.

Meanwhile, viewers learn that the morgue worker disemboweled Deidrie's heart when her body was in the morgue. The man is also a modern-day witch hunter and internet troll who even posts photos of the organ on social media.

Tessa comes to Rowan and informs her about what's going on, but Rowan, who is disturbed by Lasher's obsession with her, does not seem to care. The former turns to Cortland for help, who then contacts her cousin Dolly Jean to perform the transfer.

Meanwhile, Ciprien has traveled to the past and discovered how Lasher came to be. Viewers also got to learn the entire story of Suzzane, who was the first Mayfair witch. Unfortunately, Ciprien gets trapped in the past.

Rowan, Dolly Jean, and several other Mayfair women participate in the transfer ritual. Lasher briefly appears in front of Rowan during the ritual and is sad that Rowan was doing all this just to get rid of him. He then vanishes, and Rowan coughs up the emerald necklace. The transfer is complete, and Tessa is the new companion to Lasher.

Tessa, who is still infuriated by the internet troll, contacts and asks him if she can have a look at her aunt's heart. There is already an uprising in the city of modern-day witch-hunters, and they are aiming to eliminate the Mayfair family. Tessa goes to meet the troll/morgue worker, unaware of the fact that it was a trap. She is captured by witch hunters and put in a cage.

Although Tessa tries hard to contact Lasher for help, it is of no use. Meanwhile, Ciprien, who is still trapped in the past, has to find his own way out, or else he will never wake up from his trance.

The upcoming episode seven of Mayfair Witches will be released on Sunday, February 19 at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC.

