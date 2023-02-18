Mayfair Witches episode 7 release date, air time, what to expect, and more details revealed 

The upcoming episode 7 of Mayfair Witches Season 1 will be released on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at 9 pm ET on AMC. The show recently received a second season order because of its success.

Currently, on the show, Rowan has finally discovered the true story of her origin and knows why she possesses superhuman powers. She, after all, is a witch from the Mayfair family who is bound by Lasher, a demonic entity that has been with several women in the family.

Adapted from the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice, this 2023 AMC hit stars:

Alexandra Daddario as Dr. Rowan Fielding

Tongayi Chirisa as Ciprien Grieve

Jack Huston as Lasher

Harry Hamlin as Cortland Mayfair

Beth Grant, Erica Gimpel, Annabeth Gish, Geraldine Singer, Hannah Alline, Ravi Naidu, Jen Richards, and numerous others appear in recurring and guest roles.

Warning: Heavy spoilers ahead

What to expect from episode 7 of Mayfair Witches?

The upcoming episode of the show will be titled Tessa. It's directed by Alexis Ostrander and written by Sarah Cornwell and Esta Spalding. The episode will see the Mayfair family attempting to rescue Tessa, who was abducted by the witch hunters.

Ciprien is still trying to figure out a way to return to the present after getting trapped in his trance when he astrally projected himself into the past to learn about the origin of the Mayfair family. He witnessed how Lasher came into being and got his connection with Suzane and the rest of the witches.

Rowan will realize something about herself, but no matter how hard she tries, she can't seem to get in touch with Lasher. Even after Lasher was transferred to Tessa in the previous episode, Tessa hasn't been able to get any help from the demon.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Rowan makes a shocking discovery but has to deal with it alone; a tragic event brings Rowan closer to the Mayfairs -- and Lasher; Sip falls deeper down the rabbit hole of the key necklace."

What is Mayfair Witches about?

Created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, this Mayfair Witches follows the exploits of Rowan Feilding, played by Alexandra Daddario, and her long-lost family of witches. From an early age, she realizes she is different and possesses unexplainable superhuman powers, which she is mostly unable to control.

She later learned her true identity and that she was the thirteenth witch in the Mayfair family and was born into a witches' household. She also possesses a gift that, to her and every prior witch in her family, is more of a curse than a blessing.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Mayfair Witches is an exploration of female power and the mortal implications of our decisions. Mayfair Witches focuses on an intuitive young neurosurgeon (Alexandra Daddario) who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches."

It continues:

"As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations."

Executive producers of the show include Michael Uppendahl, Anne Rice, Christopher Rice, Jeff Freilich, Mark Johnson, Michelle Ashford, and Esta Spalding.

The upcoming episode 7 of the show will be released on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 9 pm ET on AMC.

Poll : 0 votes