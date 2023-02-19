Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 6 release date, air time, plot, and more details

Season 2 episode 6 of Mayor of Kingstown, titled Left with the Nose, will air on Sunday, February 19, at 3 am ET and 12 am PT on Paramount+.

Mike's troubles have shown no signs of going away, and now with Iris no longer beside him, he has multiple things to worry about.

Mayor of Kingstown stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Derek Webste, among several others.

The upcoming episode of Mayor of Kingstown will see Mike attempting to rescue Bunny

The upcoming episode of Mayor of Kingstown will see Mike trying to get Bunny out of prison after he gets transferred to a bigger jail. Problems outside have already begun surging, with Bunny's cousin facing a lot of business problems.

Meanwhile, Kyle's hunt for a new role is still on, but he has to be extra careful with his and his family's well-being since he is going to become a father soon.

The prison Bunny is in has corrupt officials who make his life harder, but he has people within the walls who are looking out for him. Iris seems to be running out of options and is adapting to her new role, but it remains to be seen how long she can take the torture.

Mike is still searching for her. Even though he does not show it, he clearly cares for her while Milo doesn't treat her well.

Kareem is surveying the new power structure of the prison and Milo and Joseph are still going to look for $14 million worth of bonds that were taken away from Milo.

The goons have already killed the couple who took it from them but taking it back from the custody of the police is not going to be child's play. In fact, the only reason Milo is still in Kingstown is because of the bonds.

What is Mayor of Kingstown about?

Directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family. They are power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only flourishing industry.

Throughout the show, themes of systemic racism, corruption, and inequality are covered. The show is inspired by creator Hugh Dillon's experiences growing up in a crime-ridden city.

Dillon once explained:

"I can tell you this, I grew up in a town with 9 penitentiaries, a maximum, a medium and a women's [penitentiary], minimum security"

He continued:

"You know, as a kid, my mom was a teacher my friend's parents were prison guards, one was a warden, other friends were convicts and it was, you know, in this perfectly cultivated civilized world there's this brutality and these institutions."

The official synopsis of season 2 reads:

"Brothers Mitch and Mike McLusky act as the liaisons between the people of Kingstown, Michigan and the inmates in the city's multiple prisons, attempting to keep the peace."

