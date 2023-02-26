Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 7 release date, air time, plot, and more details

The seventh episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 2 is expected to air on Paramount+ on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 3 am ET, as per The Review Geek.

The highly dramatic second season has witnessed a number of key events and as the season heads towards its conclusion, viewers are eagerly waiting to find out how the story pans out.

The series centers around the highly affluent McLusky family who deal with a number of complex socio-political issues like racism, corruption, and many more in Kingstown, Michigan. The series stars Jeremy Renner in the lead role, along with numerous others portraying important supporting roles.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 7: Things are getting intense for Mike

An official promo for the seventh episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 2 has not yet been released. But in the upcoming episode, viewers can expect a number of crucial events to unfold.

Things are getting quite intense for Mike. He nearly managed to get rid of Bunny, but following the shocking murder of the DA, there is a chance that he might step back now. Elsewhere, Kyle is suffering from severe stress due to work pressure and parental responsibilities.

The previous episode, titled Left With the Nose, witnessed a memorable scene featuring Mike and Kyle having a deeply intimate conversation. Meanwhile, Robert got into some serious trouble following the riots. Here's a brief description of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Mike leverages a favor with the new powers in charge; Bunny finds himself short on patience as Anchor Bay becomes increasingly volatile; Kyle and Mike have a heart to heart; Robert gets some troubling news.''

With several interesting events set to unfold in the new episode, it'll be fascinating to see how the plot pans out as fans expect a satisfactory conclusion to what's been an eventful season.

In brief, about Mayor of Kingstown cast and plot

Mayor of Kingstown focuses on the highly powerful and affluent McLusky family. The series delves deep into the various issues pertaining to the American prison system and explores several complicated themes, including racism, systemic corruption, and many more. Here's a short synopsis of the show, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''A crime drama about an important contemporary issue, America's prison system, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows the McLusky family in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. The family of power brokers between police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians tackle themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality.''

The description further reads:

''The crime thriller series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. The cast includes Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler and Derek Webster.''

Jeremy Renner plays the lead role of Mike McLusky in the show, and his raw charisma and charm further elevate the show to a different level. His performance is one of the defining elements of the series.

Featuring alongside Renner in important supporting roles are actors like Dianne Wiest as Mariam McLusky, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, and Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson, among many more.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 2 on Paramount+ on February 26, 2023.

