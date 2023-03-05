Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 8 release date, time, plot, and more details revealed

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 8 is expected to air on Paramount+ on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 3 am ET, as per The Review Geek. The series continues to enthrall viewers with its gripping plot-twists and intense drama, and as the season approaches its conclusion, viewers are eagerly waiting to find out what happens next.

The series, starring Jeremy Renner in the lead role, centers around a highly influential family in Michigan who are involved in the business of incarceration. It explores numerous fascinating themes like corruption, power, social inequality, and more.

Mayor of Kingstown season 2 episode 8: Plot, what to expect, recap, and more

While the promo for the upcoming episode of Mayor of Kingstown has not been released by Paramount, viewers can expect a number of gripping events to unfold in the new episode. The previous episode, titled Drones, witnessed Robert, Kyle, and Ian desperately trying to figure out the details of their story before the internal affairs investigation.

Elsewhere, Evelyn and Mike's relationship gets even more complicated following the death of Lockett. Check out the episode's description, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Robert, Kyle, and Ian look to get their story straight as the internal affairs investigation looms; in the wake of Lockett's murder, Mike and Evelyn's relationship grows tense; Mike takes care of a problem for Bunny; Tracy worries about Kyle.''

The upcoming episode is expected to focus on Bunny, who might have a gift for Raphael. Meanwhile, Ian goes out of his way to sort out a major issue. Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to the new episode are known at this point.

The ongoing second season has been receiving mostly positive reviews from viewers, and fans are expecting a satisfactory conclusion to the story.

A quick look at Mayor of Kingstown plot and cast

Mayor of Kingstown explores the issue of the prison system in the US, with the highly powerful and influential McLusky family at the center of it all. Take a look at a short synopsis of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A crime drama about an important contemporary issue, America's prison system, "Mayor of Kingstown" follows the McLusky family in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.''

The synopsis further reads:

''The family of power brokers between police, criminals, inmates, prison guards and politicians tackle themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality. The crime thriller series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.''

Jeremy Renner portrays the lead role in the show, and he's been phenomenal throughout the two seasons. Renner perfectly embodies Mike McLusky's numerous complex traits, portraying him with astonishing nuance and sensitivity.

Renner's other notable film and TV acting credits include The Hurt Locker, Thor, Arrival, and Hawkeye, to name a few. Featuring alongside Renner in pivotal supporting roles are actors like Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson, Dianne Wiest as Mariam McLusky, and Emma Laird as Iris, among various others.

Don't forget to watch the latest episode of Mayor of Kingstown season 2 on Paramount+ on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

