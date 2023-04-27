McFly Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues, and more 

McFly, the British pop group, has announced a new tour, which is scheduled to take place from October 23, 2023, to November 22, 2023, at venues across the UK. The new tour announcement comes after the release of the band's latest single, God Of Rock and Roll, from their upcoming album, Power To Play.

The band announced the tour, which will see them perform songs from their new album at a number of intimate small scale shows as well as larger concerts, via a post on their official Instagram page.

Presale for the tour begins on May 3, 2023, and can be accessed by pre-ordering their new album from https://store.mcfly.com/ before May 2, 2023, at 3:00 pm local time. Meanwhile, general tickets for the tour will be available from May 5, 2023, and can be availed from https://store.mcfly.com. Ticket prices for the tour have not yet been announced.

McFly will celebrate 20th anniversary with the tour, check out the dates and venues

The upcoming tour will be a celebration of the band's 20-year career as a pop group. It will also support their new album, Power to Play, which is scheduled to be released on June 9, 2023. Speaking about the album and its songs in a general press statement, the band stated the following:

"Once we had landed on the fact that we were going to do 80s rock, there was just something in it that had such a McFlyness within it. High concept, guitars front and centre, colourful. It's all the things we have always loved about music and what we do with this band."

The band continued:

"It's a party rock song at its core, but its seed was that if there was a god of rock and roll, we would undoubtedly be worshipping him. A lot of that came from going to shows ourselves."

They finished their statement by offering an explanation of the sources that deeply influenced the album:

"We all went to see Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer last year and seeing so many people had come to the same place to enjoy rock music was incredible. Rock music celebrates life and having fun, and it feels like we all got deprived of that for such a long time."

The full list of dates and venues for the McFly tour is given below:

October 23, 2023 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy

October 24, 2023 – Bristol, UK at O2 Academy

October 25, 2023 – Norwich, UK at The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

October 27, 2023 – London, UK at Alexandra Palace

October 28, 2023 – Bournemouth, UK at BIC

October 29, 2023 – Southampton, UK at O2 Guildhall

October 31, 2023 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy

November 1, 2023 – Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy

November 2, 2023 – Norwich, UK at The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA

November 4, 2023 – Edinburgh, UK Usher Hall

November 5, 2023 – Newcastle, UK O2 City Hall

November 6, 2023 – Newcastle, UK O2 City Hall

November 8, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland at Barrowland

November 13, 2023 – Leeds, UK at O2 Academy

November 16, 2023 – Manchester, UK at O2 Victoria Workhouse

November 19, 2023 – Manchester, UK at O2 Victoria Workhouse

November 21, 2023 – Nottingham, UK at Nottingham Rock City

November 22, 2023 – Nottingham, UK at Nottingham Rock City

McFly debuted in 2003

McFly was formed by Tom Fletcher and Danny Jones in 2003, before the duo recruited bassist Dougie Poynter and drummer Harry Judd. The band released their debut studio album, Room on the 3rd Floor, achieving critical success immediately upon its release. The album peaked as a chart topper on the UK album chart.

Following the success of their first album, the band released their second studio album, Wonderland, on August 29, 2005. The album was a major success, peaking as a chart topper on the UK album chart upon release.

The band released their third studio album, Motion in the Ocean, on November 6, 2006. The album peaked at number 6 on the UK album chart, a significant drop from their earlier chart success, from which the band never completely recovered.

