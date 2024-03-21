Megan Thee Stallion 2024 Hot Girl Summer World Tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Megan Thee Stallion's 2024 Hot Girl Summer World Tour will be held from May 14 to July 27 in venues across North America, Europe, and the UK. It will be the singer's first new tour in two years.

The upcoming tour includes performances in cities such as Glasgow, Detroit, and New York City. Megan Thee Stallion announced the complete tour dates and venues on Instagram on March 20, 2024.

Citibank presale is currently ongoing and can be accessed with a valid Citibank credit or debit card. Simultaneously, a VIP package presale is also underway, with three separate packages.

A Live Nation presale will be available from March 21, 2024, at 13:00 pm CDT. It can be accessed with the code KEY. Venue presales can be accessed via individual venue presale codes or subscriptions.

General tickets will be available from March 22, 2024, at 10 am CDT. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Megan Thee Stallion 2024 Hot Girl Summer World Tour dates and venues

Megan Thee Stallion first teased her tour on March 13, 2024, via a post on her Instagram page. In the post, she revealed the cities across North America and Europe where she scheduled her performances for the said tour.

Now, Megan Thee Stallion has announced the complete details, including GloRilla as a supporting act. GloRilla is best known for her second EP, Anyways, Life's Great, which peaked at number 11 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Megan Thee Stallion 2024 Hot Girl Summer World Tour is given below:

May 14, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

May 17, 2024 – Chicago, Illinois at United Center

May 18, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

May 21, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

May 22, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

May 24, 2024 – Napa, California at BottleRock Napa Valley Festival

May 26, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Boston Calling Festival

May 28, 2024 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

May 30, 2024 – Memphis, Tennessee at FedEx Forum

June 1, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

June 4, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

June 6, 2024 – Hollywood, Florida at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

June 8, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

June 10, 2024 – New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center

June 11, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

June 13, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

June 14, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

June 16, 2024 – Manchester, Tennessee at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Festival

June 17, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

June 19, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

June 21, 2024 – Los Angeles, California at Crypto.com Arena

June 22, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 4, 2024 – Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro

July 5, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Co-op Live

July 7, 2024 – Paris, France at Zenith

July 10, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

July 11, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

July 14, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

July 16, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

July 17, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

July 27, 2024 – Washington DC at Broccoli City Festival

As mentioned, Megan Thee Stallion will perform at a number of festivals, including the Bonnaroo Music Festival, where she will appear alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone.