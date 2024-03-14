Megan Thee Stallion announces 2024 ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour: All we know so far

Megan Thee Stallion 2024 ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Tour will start sometime in May 2024, with performances scheduled to be held across North America and the UK. The tour will be the singer's first major tour of the year and is likely to feature music from her two studio albums.

The singer announced the new tour, which is named after her single of the same name from 2019, via a post on her official Instagram page on March 13, 2024, stating:

"HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR ☀️☀️☀️ Get your outfits ready nowww! We getting started this MAY."

The full list of dates and venues will be revealed on March 20, 2024. There is no mention of when ticket information will be released but it is likely to be soon after the release of the official dates.

Interested patrons are adviced to follow the singer's socials and website closely for further details.

Megan Thee Stallion 2024 ‘Hot Girl Summer’ cities and details

Megan Thee Stallion has so far only revealed the cities the tour is scheduled to be held in. Out of these, the North America leg of the tour will have the lion's share of the currently announced 27 performances, with the rest being cities in Europe and UK respectively.

The current list of cities for the Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Summer Tour is given below:

North America:

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Chicago, Illinois

Detroit, Michigan

New York City, New York

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Baltimore, Maryland

Memphis, Tennessee

Atlanta, Georgia

Raleigh, North Carolina

Hollywood, Florida

Tampa, Florida

New Orleans, Louisiana

Dallas, Texas

Austin, Texas

Houston, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Phoenix, Arizona

Los Angeles, California

Las Vegas, Nevada

Europe and UK:

Glasgow, Scotland (UK)

Manchester, UK

Paris, France

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Cologne, Germany

Dublin, Ireland

Birmingham, UK

London, UK

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the singer's new music deal with Warner Music Records, a deal which allows the singer to release her music via her own production Hot Girls Productions, while Warner provides distribution and other services globally.

Speaking about the deal in a press statement on February 2, 2024, the singer stated:

"This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career. I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey and work with Max Lousada and the entire Warner Music Group team in this new capacity. I know we’re going to create history together.”

Max Lousada of Warner Music Group also commented via a press release on the same day, stating:

"Meg is not just a superstar, she’s an artistic force and a mogul in the making – authentic and unapologetic in defining her own unique place in the cultural landscape...We’re excited to continue our journey with Meg through this dynamic new partnership, with our global teams, infrastructure, and expertise supporting her every step of the way."

Aside from her upcoming tour, Megan Thee Stallion will also perform at two seperate festivals this year. First, she will play at the Boston Calling Music Festival 2024, where she is set to appear in a lineup also featuring Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, Hozier, Reneé Rapp and The Killers, among others.

Megan Thee Stallion will also appear at the Bonnaroo Music Festival, which is set to feature performances this year by artists and bands such as Carly Rae Jepsen, Galantis, Goth Babe, and more.