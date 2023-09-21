Megan Thee Stallion x Flamin Hot collaboration: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Megan Thee Stallion joined hands with the spicy snack company, Flamin Hot for some quirky short video courses from Flamin Hot University under some experts. The collaboration also aims to create a fund for Megan's alma mater, Texas Southern University.

Flamin Hot launched a short video concept of Flamin Hot University a.k.a FU on September 20, and Megan was featured as the dean. Three courses on food, fashion, and lifestyle will be taught by Chef Scotty, Reba Lisa, David Su, Yung Fland, and more. One can grab their favorite packet of snacks while enjoying the university's short courses and the price ranges between $2.49 and $5.

Apart from this, street-style fashion designer Melody Ehsani collaborated with Megan and Flamin Hot for an apparel set. This trio brings 6 pieces of apparel comprising a jacket, skirt, jersey, and many more. The apparel set is also live on Melody Ehsani's website and the cost starts from $48.

More details on the Flamin Hot x Megan Thee Stallion collaboration

The Grammy Award winner Megan Thee Stallion is the face of the online short video during the Flamin Hot University launch, where the musician stimulates the students to 'unleash their flamin hot 'self. On the Spicy Hot Snack's website, one can find the three courses on food, fashion, and lifestyle as the brand wants to establish the vision of ' Education is hot'.

In the food course, Megan and Chef Scotty teach how to cook a taco with Cheetos Crunchy whereas Professor Reba Lasha guides in preparing midnight snacks using Chester's Fries.

David Su came up with several photoshoot ideas and helped his model pose in Melody Ehsani's designs with Ruffles chips. The last course of lifestyle that featured Yung Flan talked about how to bring out one's own self.

The vice president of the marketing department of Frito Lay, Tina Mahal, shares:

"Everyone deserves to be their Flamin' Hot self, but student loans can create a significant burden on college graduates – especially at HBCUs where students graduate with 19% more debt than those at non-HBCUs1. The Flamin' Hot University scholarship fund at TSU was designed to ease some of the financial pressures student loans bring so graduates can focus on unleashing their hottest potential."

Melody Ehsani created six pieces of sporty outfits that embrace masculine fashion. She stockpiled a jacket, skirt, shorts, jersey, sweater, and a nameplate neckchain.

Ehsani shared her experience in the press release by saying,

"Every piece in this collection is as spicy as Megan Thee Stallion and the Flamin' Hot snacks that inspired it. I love that in addition to creating some bold and fun pieces, we were able to give back to the students at Texas Southern University."

The Hot Girl Club semi-crop knitwear sweater is featured in black with comfortable sleeves. It can be paired with a pleated tennis skirt which is available for $62.

The varsity jacket comes in a red and white color combination with quilt lining. The patchwork on the front and sleeves bring out the junky sporty look and the metal snap closure finished off the look. One can cop the Megan-autographed jacket for $200. The nameplate chain is molded in 18k carat gold and has a cut-out acrylic design. Tinted in mirror yellow and orange, this nameplate chain costs $48.

The collaboration finds opportunities to collect funds for the Texas Southern University. Through the campaign of FU and building the vision of the importance of education, Megan and Flamin Hot Collaboration will aid the student's debt.