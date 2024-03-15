Meghan Markle makes surprise return to Instagram with a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex and former actress, returned to Instagram after a four-year hiatus and announced a new venture, American Riviera Orchard, which appears to be a kitchen and lifestyle brand.

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, the 42-year-old posted nine photos on a new Instagram handle, @americanrivieraorchard, which together formed the brand name and logo. She also posted a 15-second video on the account's Story.

The grainy clip showed Meghan picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen set to the song I Wish You Love by Nancy Wilson. Not much is known about the company at the moment.

The royal family member is well-known for embarking on media ventures, many of which are aimed at female audiences. She had previously closed her former lifestyle brand, The Tig, upon her engagement to marry the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle debuts new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, on Instagram

Expand Tweet

Meghan Markle surprised the world on Thursday by unveiling her brand, American Riviera Orchard, and creating a new Instagram account for it. The video story on the page showed hands arranging flowers, Meghan stirring a pot in what appears to be her kitchen in Southern California, and Meghan posing in a black gown, standing at the end of a long colonnade. The Instagram account has gained over 300,000 followers so far. Its bio section reads:

“By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024.”

Meghan Markle filed the trademark application for American Riviera Orchard in early February. The trademark sought approval for a retail store, cookbooks, tableware, and a catalog of spreads: “Jellies, jams; marmalades; fruit preserves,” as per the company’s website. The list has also added “garlic-based spreads, sesame-based spreads,” and fruit and nut butter.

Expand Tweet

The 9-photo grid of American Riviera Orchard displays its logo in a calligraphic gold crest and the word “Montecito” below it. Santa Barbara has been referred to as the “American Riviera” for more than 100 years “because of its temperate climate and lush landscapes, as well as its robust food and wine culture.”

It is the part of California where Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their children, 4-year-old son Prince Archie and 2-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet, live. The logo also had Montecito written on it, which is the name of the neighborhood where the family resides.

Meghan Markle’s last venture was The Tig, the lifestyle blog she created in 2014 before shutting it down in 2017. The actress used the website to share her favorite food and travel discoveries and personal reflections. The brand's name was inspired by Tignanello, a full-bodied red wine, as per The Tig website.

Expand Tweet

Markle had told Tory Daily that trying it was her first time understanding how people speak about wine, so she developed “the tig” into her word for “getting it” about “not just wine, but everything.” She shut down her personal social media profiles (including her Instagram page with 3 million followers) and The Tig blog after getting engaged with Prince Harry.

Meghan and Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018. The new project is the first time the couple has been publicly on social media since 2020, according to The Royal Family's website. They had made their last update to their @SussexRoyal Instagram page after stepping back as working members of the royal family that year.