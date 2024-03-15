Meghan Trainor ‘The Timeless’ Tour’ 2024: Presale, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Meghan Trainor ‘The Timeless Tour’ 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 4, 2024 to October 19, 2024 in venues across the mainland United States and Canada. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album of the same name, which is set to be released in June 2024.

Meghan Trainor's tour will feature performances in cities such as Toronto, Pittsburgh, New York City, and Irving, among others. She announced her new tour with an exciting Instagram post on March 14, 2024.

Presale for the tour starts on March 19, 2024 at 10:00 am local time. Fans can register for the presale via the singer's official website. General tickets will be available from March 22, 2024 at 10:00 am local time on the aforementioned website.

However, ticket prices were not announced at the time of publishing this article.

Meghan Trainor ‘The Timeless’ Tour’ 2024 dates and venues

Meghan Trainor will drop her latest studio album, Timeless, on June 14, 2024 via Epic Records. Speaking about the album in a press release, the singer stated on March 14, 2024:

"I cannot believe it has been 10 years since this all started, I have never been more grateful for this life that my incredible Megatronz have gifted me with. This new album and tour are all for them and my beautiful family."

As part of the upcoming North America tour in support of said album, the singer is bringing along special guests Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, Chris Olsen, and Ryan Trainor, as seen in her Instagram post.

The full list of dates and venues for Meghan Trainor's ‘The Timeless’ Tour 2024 is given below:

September 4, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

September 6, 2024 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center

September 7, 2024 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at TD Pavilion at The Mann

September 10, 2024 – Franklin, Tennessee at FirstBank Amphitheater

September 12, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater

September 13, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 15, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at PNC Music Pavilion

September 17, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

September 20, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

September 21, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

September 25, 2024 – New York City, New York at Madison Square Garden

September 27, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

September 28, 2024 – Toronto, Ontario at Budweiser Stage

September 30, 2024 – Sterling Heights, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

October 2, 2024 – Maryland Heights, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

October 4, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

October 5, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Allstate Arena

October 8, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 10, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

October 12, 2024 – Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 13, 2024 – The Woodlands, Texas at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

October 16, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 18, 2024 – Mountain View, California at Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 19, 2024 – Inglewood, California at Kia Forum

Aside from her upcoming tour, Meghan Trainor will also be part of the Leading Ladies event organised by Audacy. This acoustic concert will be conducted on March 20, 2024 at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, New York. It will also feature other artists, namely Kelsea Bellerini, Elle King, Christina Perri, and Rachel Platten, in celebration of Women's History Month.