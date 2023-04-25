Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed - Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more details revealed

The upcoming Peacock docuseries Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed introduces viewers to a new twist in the notorious Menendez brothers’ case. It explores their connection to the boy band Menudo and reveals a shocking allegation from former Menudo member Roy Rosselló.

The explosive docuseries aims to uncover previously unexplored aspects of the infamous case and the complex relationships that existed between José Menendez, a powerful music executive, and the internationally acclaimed boy band Menudo, whose members endured hardships and abuse in their pursuit of fame.

The premiere of the series is scheduled for May 2, 2023, on NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock.

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed intertwines the world of pop music with the dark side of a high-profile murder case

The trailer of Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed provides a first look into the series' gripping narrative. In it, Roy Rosselló, a former Menudo member, alleges that he was s*xually assaulted by José Menendez when he was just 14 years old. While pointing to a photo of Menedez, Rosselló says:

"That's the man here that r*ped me. That's the pedophile."

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed is a three-episode documentary series that is set to uncover the shocking allegations made by Roy Rosselló against José Menendez, who signed Menudo to RCA Records during his time as an executive. The series will take viewers on a gripping journey that connects the Menendez brothers and the Menudo band members.

One of the key aspects of the series is the allegations made by Roy Rosselló, which might change the public perception regarding the Menendez brothers' case. Lyle and Erik Menendez, who were convicted in 1996 for the brutal murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty, have always maintained their innocence in the matter.

In addition to Roy Rosselló's claims, the docuseries is also expected to delve into the experiences of other Menudo members, who have also accused their manager, Edgardo Díaz, of various forms of abuse. These allegations include physical, s*xual, and mental abuse, painting a harrowing picture of the world that these young stars inhabited.

The series investigates these claims and their potential implications, while also noting that no one has been criminally charged in connection with the allegations. The defense argued that José had s*xually molested his sons for years, leading to the brothers killing their parents out of fear. Despite receiving life sentences without parole, the brothers have been unsuccessful in their appeals for a new trial.

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed has a strong production team

The series, Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, is directed by Esther Reyes and produced by Content Group Productions LLC.

With a strong production team behind it, including executive producers Steven Michaels, Jodi Flynn, Nery Ynclan, Robert Rand, Esther Reyes, James Macnab, Sandra Young, and Ariel Brozell, the docuseries promises to be captivating and eye-opening.

By examining the Menendez family and Menudo connection, the docuseries offers a chance to reassess the brothers' case. It may shed new light on their motivations and impact on public opinion. The series explores the dark secrets of these figures, leaving viewers questioning the true nature of the crimes and preceding events.

Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed is set to premiere on May 2, 2023, on Peacock. Don't miss this explosive and eye-opening series that could potentially change the narrative of one of the most notorious true crime stories in history.

