Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer on Max- Release date, what to expect, and more

The highly anticipated documentary special Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer is all set to arrive on HBO Max on Sunday, July 30. The documentary follows the story of Rick Disharoon, a master welder and fabricator who builds a monster truck for the hit HBO show The Righteous Gemstones. The third season finale of The Righteous Gemstones airs on the same day as the documentary special.

The official synopsis of the show, as per Warner Bros. Discovery, reads:

"This documentary special provides a behind-the-scenes look at the hilarious, wickedly talented Rick Disharoon and his small-town, family-owned business, The Metal Shop, as the team gets the chance of a lifetime: to build an epic monster truck for Danny McBride and one of Hollywood’s biggest television shows, “The Righteous Gemstones.”"

The documentary is directed by The Righteous Gemstones' director Danny McBride, with David Gordon Green, Jody Hill, Mark Herwick, Justin Cormins, Jack Whigham, and Vincent Cariati acting as the executive producers for the same.

Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer: The Triumph of the Human Spirit!

Rick Disharoon is a man of few words, but his work speaks volumes. Owner of a metal shop in a small town in North Carolina, Disharoon is a master welder and fabricator with a passion for monster trucks. When Danny McBride, the creator of the critically acclaimed HBO comedy show The Righteous Gemstones, called Disharoon and asked him to build a monster truck for the show, the metal shop owner jumped at the chance.

The resulting truck, namely The Righteous Redeemer, is a monster in every sense of the word and is a force to be reckoned with; however, it is not just the truck's size that makes it so impressive; rather, it is the masterful craftsmanship that went into its construction. The truck is more than just a machine; it is a work of art, a true testament to Disharoon's skill and passion, and a reminder that even in the smallest of towns there are people who are capable of great things.

The official synopsis of Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer, as per IMDb, reads:

"The Metal Shop offers a behind-the-scenes look at the hilarious and meanly talented Rick Disharoon and his small-town family business, The Metal Shop, as the team gets a big opportunity: to build an epic monster truck."

The trailer for Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer is a feast for the senses. From the opening shots of the truck's massive frame and roaring engine, it is clear that this is no ordinary monster truck. The trailer also gives the viewers a glimpse into the process of building The Righteous Redeemer, from the initial concept to the final product, and we get to see Rick Disharoon and his team of welders and fabricators working tirelessly to create a truck that is both powerful and beautiful.

But the trailer for Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer is more than just a behind-the-scenes look at the construction of a monster truck. It is also a celebration of the American spirit of ingenuity and craftsmanship. The Righteous Redeemer is a testament to what can be achieved when people with a passion for their work come together. It is a truck that is built to last, and it is a truck that is sure to inspire others to dream big.

Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer premieres on Max on Sunday, July 30.