MILF Manor episode 3 air time, release date, and plot 

MILF Manor episode 3, titled Your MILF Don't Dance, will air on TLC this Sunday, January 29, at 10 pm ET.

Joey and Gabriel will argue verbally in this week's dramatic episode after the former went out on a date with Gabriel's mother, April. Gabriel has never been on a double date with his mother and the same might trigger him to see another man flirting with April right in front of him.

In the promo, Gabriel can be seen throwing food at Joey while he says that Gabriel should not mess with him as he "will be his papa one day."

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"When one of the men swoops in to steal Stefany for himself, all bets are off; daters must dance their way to a sexy salsa outing; things heat up when Harrison puts his Magic Mike moves on display."

What to expect from MILF Manor episode 3?

This week on MILF Manor, Harrison will be seen dancing shirtless in front of everybody to win the ladies' hearts in a task. The woman can be seen clapping and cheering for him in the advertisement as he performs. How Charlene will respond to her son's dancing is unknown.

In a promo, April claimed that Joey was the only date he had that was "that much fun." Jose's mother Pola will ruin her date with Ryan after constantly mentioning her son and wanting to be with him rather than concentrate on the date.

Ryan will also be seen getting annoyed by this. Stefany's son Billy will go out with Kelle but will face an awkward moment as he tries to k**s her with his mouth full of food. Kelle also said in a preview that she was willing to give Billy one chance, despite him not being as chatty as she liked, but would be very disappointed after the date.

She said his flirting game is "super weak" and will complain about his statements to Stefany.

What happened on MILF Manor episode 2?

TLC's description of the episode titled Your MILF Should Know reads:

"As two daters share a romantic sunset kiss, love is in the air; when challenged to reveal their darkest secrets, one MILF's scandalous past stuns everyone."

Last week on MILF Manor, the mother and sons shared some of their deepest secrets related to s*x by writing them down and pasting them on a wall. Later, the mothers had to guess which confession was made by their son and vice versa.

After learning that Ryan had allegedly had relationships with seven women at one time, Shannon referred to her son as a "man wh*re." Soyoung shocked her son Jimmy after confessing that she had been intimate with his best friend. After hearing the same, Jimmy appeared frightened and sulked by the pool at the revelation.

Pola told viewers that she was not at all jealous of Kelly for dating Jose. However, Kelly did not believe it and called her a "helicopter mom." Kelly also fought Stefany and Pola to speak Spanish, which she did not understand.

New episodes of MILF Manor air on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET.

