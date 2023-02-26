MILF Manor season 1 episode 6 release date, air time and plot

MILF Manor season 1 episode 6, MILF Told Me Not To Come, will air on TLC this Sunday, February 26, at 10 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show on the network's website and Discovery+.

The upcoming episode will feature some intense drama as Kelle and Jose will sneak out of the house, despite knowing that it will make other women angry. Jose's mother is seen advising him in a promo to move forward and date other people, instead of just connecting with Kelle.

What can you expect from MILF Manor season 1 episode 6?

TLC's description of the episode reads as:

"A sexy overnight glamping date leaves Kelle torn between Billy and Jose; convinced Stefany is playing mind games, Ryan hopes to rekindle his relationship with Pola; Charlene pursues Jimmy after an erotic massage; Joey and April's connection heats up."

This week on MILF Manor, Ryan will try to pursue Pola after realizing that Stefany is an "instigator" of relationship problems. Charlene will go on a romantic beachside date with Billy. In a preview, Harrison gives Charlene the blessing to have fun with Jimmy, who he thinks is a good person.

The description also hinted that Jimmy will give Charlene an erotic massage. April and Joey will become serious about their relationship, even making future plans together. However, the former will be a little bit apprehensive about dating the youngest constestant.

After their adventurous date, Kelle will get even more confused about Billy and Jose. Fans might also see newcomer Lisa connecting with someone on the beach.

Recap of MILF Manor season 1 episode 5

TLC's description of the episode, MILF I'm a Big Boy Now, read as:

"A new duo moves in and shakes things up. Stefany's mixed signals cause the men she's juggling to fight. Meanwhile, several mums have their eye on one man."

Last week on MILF Manor, viewers met newcomers Lisa and Ryan. The former used to be an actress who now wants to spend some more time with her son on the beach, where both of them can find love. Stefany initially became interested in Ryan and her love interest Gabriel was not at all insecure because he felt that her connection with Ryan was interesting.

The cast members then had a discussion about s*x , where the mothers asked questions using props on the table. Stefany did not like talking about intercourse in front of her son, due to which she left the table.

Ryan became interested in Stefany, which led to a fight between him and Gabriel, who is dating her. After the argument, Gabriel called Stefany a drama queen and said that he did not deserve the stress.

Jose and Soyoung went on a romantic date to a shop to see some fish and sharks. The former was impressed with the latter’s playfulness and decided to connect with her in the future. Shannon was not worried about their bond as she felt that both of them went on a "shark swimming experience," only because they were adventurous.

The cast enjoyed a 90s theme party before Ryan and Stefany got into another argument about Gabriel. Ryan accused Stefany of spinning two different stories, leading to all the confusion in their relationship. Gabriel. on the other hand, said that Stefany did not even like him.

MILF Manor airs on TLC every Sunday at 10 pm ET.

