MILF Manor season 1 episode 7 release date, air time, and plot 

MILF Manor returns with another episode this week and it looks like Jose is in trouble. The cast member decides to spend the night with one of the moms of the villa, which leaves others unhappy with his choice.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Jimmy and Ryan compete for Pola's heart; Harrison reaches a breaking point and reveals an upsetting truth; a shocking text puts relationships in crisis; Jose and Kelle's relationship heats up."

Tune in on Sunday, March 5, at 10 pm ET to watch MILF Manor season 1 episode 7 on TLC.

There are a lot of questions for Jose in the upcoming episode of MILF Manor

In the next episode of MILF Manor, titled, MILF’s Broken Heart, Jose decides to take things further with Kelle. However, not everyone’s happy about this development, including his own mother.

In a promo uploaded to social media, Kelle states that things are going great with Jose and it is implied that the two spent the night together.

However, things do not seem to be going well the morning after, as the MILF Manor mothers are seen talking about Jose with his mom. Pola, Jose’s mother is unhappy with his choice and states that she has a lot of questions.

In a promo clip, Jose states that he doesn’t want to talk about the matter with anyone as it’s between him and Kelle. The other cast members question Pola about her son’s whereabouts and are shocked to find out that she doesn’t know where he is since the two claim to have excellent communication among themselves.

Shannan tells the group that she saw him sneak out with Kelle, leaving the other MILF Manor mothers shocked. Shannon previously had a connection with him and in a confessional states that she is devastated by him spending the night with Kelle. Pola tells the mothers that she doesn’t think that Kelle is her son’s type and adds that she doesn’t see him with her.

In a confessional, she said:

"I really can’t believe Jose chose Kelle to spend a night with him."

She explains to the group that according to her, he will probably have a drink with her and dance with her but he’s someone who typically “goes very deep” and she doesn’t think that Kelle is the same.

The infamous couple is seen sneaking back into the house seeming nervous. As Jose walks to where the mothers are sitting, Pola tells him that the four moms have questions for him.

Another promo clip suggests that there's a twist coming in the upcoming episode. The cast receives a text informing them that they will have to choose a match. However, if their choice is a mismatch, they will be at risk of being eliminated from the TLC show.

