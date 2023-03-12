MILF Manor season 1 episode 8 release date, time and plot

MILF Manor is set to return with another episode this week. In the upcoming segment, cast members will face elimination and Pola will have a tough decision to make. The cast further gets a surprise visit from family members who want to grill their potential love interests.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Pola worries Jose is getting too close to Kelle; relationships are tested when friends and family arrive; a few of the visitors cross the line; an emotional elimination causes some to doubt their connections and leaves other daters brokenhearted."

Tune in on Sunday, March 12, at 10 pm ET on TLC to watch MILF Manor episode 8.

MILF Manor welcomes temporary guests in the upcoming episode

MILF Manor’s upcoming segment, titled, I Ain’t Your MILF, will feature an elimination as well as family members who want to inspect their loved one’s significant others. In a promo uploaded to social media, Kelle’s daughter McKenna makes an appearance and has a conversation with Jose about his relationship with her mother.

In a clip from the TLC show, the MILF Manor family member asks the cast member how far their intimacy has grown so far. The two nervously look at each other, apparently out of words. Kelle tells Jose that he “clams up” every time that subject comes up and asks him if he’s getting nervous. He tells her that there’s nothing to be nervous about since they’re taking it slow.

In a confessional, he said:

"McKenna can be someone with a strong personality and it’s someone I’m going to have a challenge into earning her acceptance."

The MILF Manor cast member’s daughter asks Jose how he feels about Kelle having six kids, to which he replies that “it’s amazing.” She further asks him if he wants kids and he mumbles a yes. Kelle says in her confessional that she likes that her daughter is grilling Jose because she’s asking him all the questions she’s been wanting to ask him.

She continued:

"McKenna can read anybody. So if Jose is like playing a game, she can definitely sniff it out."

McKenna tells Jose that she really wants to get to know him further because his mother is really special to her. In a confessional, she states that she wants to put him through some kind of test because she has some reservations about him.

In another clip, Pola is faced with a difficult decision when it’s time to pick a match. According to a text that the MILF Manor star receives, both the men that she is interested in have written her name as their match. According to the rules, whoever she hasn’t chosen as her match will be at risk of going home.

She tells Ryan and Jimmy that the decision isn’t easy for her, and she is seen getting emotional. Jimmy stated in a confessional that he can see having a relationship with her outside the show. Meanwhile, Ryan states that he likes her spirit and that he thinks that they’re “building a romance.”

He added:

"I think Pola and Jimmy type a different kind of connection but I will say this, there is always there a small piece of doubt that creeps into your head."

