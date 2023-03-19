MILF Manor season 1 episode 9 release date, time, and plot

MILF Manor is set to return this week with another episode. In the upcoming segment, the couple indulges in a game of Truth and Dare, but not everyone is happy with what happened while in the game.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"A risqué game of Truth or Dare brings some couples closer and threatens others. As their journey draws to an end, the couples are given an ultimatum. They must decide whether they will call it quits or continue their relationship outside the villa."

Tune in on Sunday, March 19, at 10 pm ET to watch the upcoming episode of MILF Manor.

MILF Manor cast plays Truth and Dare in the upcoming episode of the TLC show

The MILF Manor mansion is at capacity as the cast members’ family members are still visiting. Guests want to get to know their loved one’s love interest a little better and Pola’s daughter, Emma, suggests a game of Truth or Dare.

Jose, Pola’s son, who is also a cast member of the TLC show, is not very happy with his sister’s suggestion. In a promo uploaded to social media, he expressed his discomfort with the game.

In a confessional, he said:

"Truth and Dare is not one of my favorite games because you need to be open to doing things that you won’t necessarily do."

He added that having his sister and his mother present during the game would cause awkwardness, along with having her mother’s boyfriend and the woman he’s dating present there along with her son and daughter, which isn’t the most ideal situation to be in.

He continued:

"This could get out of control quickly, and I don’t like it."

Kelle volunteers to go first and pick Emma, Pola’s daughter, to pick between Truth or Dare, and the MILF Manor season 1 guest picks the truth.

Kelle asked Emma how she felt when she saw Joey. In a confessional, Kelle explains that she needs April to either step up or "step out" of her son’s life. Emma said that when she saw Joey, she felt butterflies.

In a confessional, MILF Manor’s April said:

"It was a little bold of Emma to say she felt butterflies in front of me since she probably knows thats going on with Joey and I."

Joey and Pola get uncomfortable during a game of Truth and Dare in the upcoming episode of MILF Manor (Image via Instagram/@TLC)

She added that she and Joey have a connection, and just because the two are closer in age does not mean that it outweighs their relationship and the time they’ve spent together.

Another promotional clip shows Kelle and Jose participating in a dare in which the mother is required to consume tequila from Jose's body. As one can expect, Joey and Pola's interaction was unpleasant. Both showed signs of discomfort.

In a confessional, Pola said:

"I was watching but I wasn’t watching. I was there but I wasn’t there."

While Jose thought it was awkward, Pola stated that while Kelle was happy about it, she did not think it was funny.

