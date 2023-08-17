Minx season 2 episode 5 on Starz: Release date, air time, what to expect, and more

Minx season 2 episode 5, titled A Stately Pleasure Dome Decree, is scheduled to arrive on Starz on August 18, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

Set in the year 1970, the hit Starz series follows the story of a young feminist Joyce Prigger who dreams of launching a magazine brand that would empower women. However, every publication that she contacts rejects her idea. That is until she meets a struggling pornographer Doug Renetti, who recognizes the potential in her ideas. The duo collaborate to launch Minx, the first erotica publication for women.

The innovative publication discusses significant feminist-related topics, managing to create a significant amount of controversy. However, Joyce and Doug try and manage the difficulties of managing a prosperous company while simultaneously adhering to their feminist principles.

Minx season 2 episode 5 release time for different time zones

Season 2 episode 5 of the show is almost here as it is set to premiere tomorrow August 18, 2023. While the release timing for the US is 9 pm ET, the international release timings for the episode are:

United Kingdom: 10 pm BST on August 18, 2023

Canada: 11 pm ET on August 18, 2023

Australia: 8 am AEST on August 19, 2023

India: 11:30 am IST on August 19, 2023

Korea: 7 am KST on August 19, 2023

Japan: 8 am JST on August 19, 2023

Philipines: 6 pm PHT on August 19, 2023

Where to watch/stream Minx season 2 episode 5?

Minx season 2 episode 5, titled A Stately Pleasure Dome Decree, will be available to stream on Starz.

The episode will also be available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube, on the day of its release.

A quick recap of Minx season 2 episode 4

The previous episode of the show started out with Joyce encountering Graham, a well-known musician who is eager to work for her publication. The two quickly start dating after their brief interaction. However, Joyce soon realizes that things are not as they initially appeared. It becomes evident that Graham is only dating her because of her physical attractiveness and shows little genuine interest in her feminist ideas.

In the meantime, Doug could be seen putting the finishing touches on a secret stage production. The play sees naked men doing household chores and jobs that women are stereotypically supposed to do. With this new idea, Doug tries and impress the company's newest investor Constance.

However, his plans are soon ruined when Joyce interrupts the gathering and scolds Doug about her covert plan. She even goes as far as to say that Doug is losing his feminist ideals. Doug, however, retaliates by saying that Joyce is the one putting her relationship with Graham over her business.

The episode ends with Doug and Joyce deciding to stay apart and work on their own projects.

What to expect from Minx season 2 episode 5?

The upcoming episode of the show will see Joyce and Doug travel to Las Vegas to negotiate the purchase of their publications' worldwide rights. They encounter some trouble during their dealings but eventually find a buyer.

In the meantime, Tina wants to have fun and tries to throw a tennis match watch party. She extends an invitation to the entire Minx staff, however, every member is preoccupied with their own personal issues.