Minx season 2 episode 6 on Starz: Release date, time, what to expect, and more details

Minx season 2, episode 6, titled This Is Our Zig, is scheduled to arrive on Starz on August 25, 2023, at 9 pm ET. The show follows the story of Joyce Prigger, a young feminist who teams up with Doug, a struggling pornographer, to create a magazine named Minx that would spread the ideas of women empowerment in society.

The official synopsis of the series, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"In 1970s Los Angeles, an earnest young feminist joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women."

Minx season 2 episode 6 release times for different time zones

Episode 6 of Minx season 2 is almost here, as it is set to release today, August 25, 2023. While the release timing for the US is 9 pm ET, viewers worldwide must be aware of the international release timings so they don't miss out on yet another thrilling and hilarious episode of the beloved show.

Here are the international release timings for the episode:

United Kingdom: 10 pm BST on August 26, 2023

Canada: 11 pm ET on August 25, 2023

Australia: 8 am AEST on August 26, 2023

India: 11:30 am IST on August 26, 2023

Korea: 7 am KST on August 26, 2023

Japan: 8 am JST on August 26, 2023

Phillippines: 6 pm PHT on August 26, 2023

Where to stream Minx season 2 episode 6?

The upcoming episode of the show, titled This Is Our Zig, will be available to stream on Starz. The episode will also be available for purchase from digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, and YouTube, on the day of its release.

A quick recap of Minx season 2 episode 5

The previous episode of the show, A Stately Pleasure Dome Decree, saw Doug and Joyce fly to Vegas to sell off their publications' international rights. Potential customers of the magazine, however, are quite resistant to buying the rights since the magazine is so s*xually graphic.

Joyce meets Maggie, her former boss, when she's in Las Vegas. Gal! Maggie's new women's publication is remarkably similar to Joyce's own publication. Joyce is skeptical of Maggie's motivations and thinks that Maggie is trying to undermine her own publication.

At a publishing panel, the two magazines head square off against one another and are interrogated by a panel of male journalists. Both Joyce and Maggie offer compelling arguments for their respective publications.

Finally, Minx is able to close a few agreements abroad. However, Gal! also receives some interest from prospective buyers. Joyce is glad that her publication was able to succeed. However, she is still anxious about Maggie's intentions.

As the episode ends, Joyce and Doug decide to purchase Gal! to put it out of business and clear competition for their own publication.

What to expect from Minx season 2 episode 6?

The show's upcoming episode will see Joyce and Doug face yet another challenge as they try to figure out how to deal with the shifting terrain of the magazine industry. As a result of their publications's success, they are now perceived as a danger by the establishment and are the focus of censorship and legal actions.

Additionally, the episode will see Joyce having trouble juggling her personal and professional life. She is beginning to doubt her views on s*x and s*xuality due to the pressure she feels to serve as a role model to other females.