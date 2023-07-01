Minx season 2 on Starz: Release date, cast, and everything we know so far

Minx is back with a hilarious season 2, set to premiere on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET on Starz. Starring Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, the show explores the consequences of Doug and Joyce's decision to sell Bottom Dollar. As their magazine becomes a commercial success, it brings more money, fame, and temptations into their lives.

The official logline of Minx season 2 reads:

“After Doug and Joyce sell Bottom Dollar to a retired shipping magnate with unlimited money and power, Minx becomes a commercial success, bringing more money, more fame, and more temptations. Under new leadership, Doug struggles to find his footing and maintain his control within Bottom Dollar."

It further adds:

"Meanwhile, Joyce begins to lose sight of her core beliefs as she gets caught up in her rise to stardom. As our Bottom Dollar misfits go mainstream, they start to question who they’re becoming and what they really want from this newfound success.”

The show is set in 1970s Los Angeles and follows the partnership between Joyce Prigger (Ophelia Lovibond), a feminist, and Doug Renetti (Jake Johnson), a p*rnography publisher. In season 1, they launch Minx, the first erotic magazine for women, facing opposition from politicians, censorship advocates, and even the mafia.

Despite the challenges, Joyce and Doug remain determined to succeed, creating a thrilling and boundary-pushing story set against the glamorous backdrop of '70s L.A.

Minx season 2 to star Ophelia Lovibond, Jake Johnson, and others

In the season 2 trailer of Minx, the magazine's sales increase, propelling the crew to newfound heights of success. They indulge in the glamorous lifestyle, walking red carpets, traveling in jets, and attending extravagant parties.

The talented ensemble cast brings the vibrant characters to life. Ophelia Lovibond portrays Joyce Prigger, a headstrong feminist challenging societal norms. Michael Angarano shines as Glenn, while Jessica Lowe adds humor to the show as Bambi. Oscar Montoya delivers a memorable performance as Richie, and Lennon Parham charms the audience as Shelly.

Idara Victor embodies the strong and independent Tina, while Jake Johnson takes on the role of Doug Renetti, a determined p*rnography publisher joining forces with Joyce.

The guest cast includes Taylor Zakhar Perez, Stephen Tobolowsky, Amy Landecker, Olivia Rose Keegan, Jacqi Vene, Austin Nichols, and Lesli Margherita, adding depth and intrigue to the series.

More details about Minx

This beloved comedy-drama series has garnered significant attention since its inception. Created by Ellen Rapoport, the show hails from the United States. With a talented team behind the scenes, including executive producers Ellen Rapoport, Paul Feig, Dan Magnante, Rachel Lee Goldenberg, and Ben Karlin, season 2 promises a captivating viewing experience.

The series boasts skilled producers like Michelle Lankwarden, while the cinematography is handled by Quyen Tran and Jason Oldak. Editors Julia Wong, Adam Burr, Rebekah Fridman, and Tony Orcena work to ensure a seamless storytelling flow. With such a strong production team, this comedy series has garnered attention from fans across the globe.

Watch Minx season 2 on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on Starz.

