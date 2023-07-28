Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie, Netflix's latest animated children's film, depicts the destruction of Paris. Thankfully, super-powerful gems and teen superheroes like Ladybug and Cat Noir exist in their world to rekindle peace and restore the City of Love after saving it from the villainous HawkMoth.

Based on the five-part French series of the same name, the animated superhero film narrates the tale of three powerful gems and two high school-going teenagers, Marinette and Adrien.

Once bestowed with powers by the Kwami of Creation and the Kwami of Destruction, they take on their respective roles of Ladybug and Cat Noir in times of threat.

However, just like in every superhero film, Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir also features mediocre villains who arrive throughout the plot before the heroes finally face the supervillain. Here, the latter happens to be Adrien's father, Gabriel, who wants to bring his dead wife back to life and, in the process, becomes HawkMoth and destroys Paris.

Eventually, Marinette's Ladybug and Adiren's Cat Noir together make Gabriel realize his love for his son, and he returns to his senses, but by then Paris has fallen, including the Eiffel Tower that crumbled to pieces. Ladybug, who embodies elements of creation, restores the city.

Who wins the final showdown in Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, and what becomes of Paris?

At the beginning of Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, Marinette is as clumsy as it can get, but there is no doubt that she has the kindest of hearts. She lacks faith in herself and is often bullied at school for being a klutz. She meets Adrien in the library while escaping one such mean girl.

Adrien shares his own backstory - his mother died, leaving his successful fashion designer father, Gabriel, in charge. Gabriel, who is wallowing in his own and wants to better his son's life, ends up neglecting him in the process.

Both Marinette and Adrien are a mess before they meet as Ladybug and Cat Noir after being bestowed by the powers of the Kwami of Creation and the Kwami of Destruction, respectively. They were the chosen ones, but behind masks, they failed to recognize each other.

In real life, they become good friends, and Marinette falls for him while Cat Noir falls for Ladybug, not knowing their true identities.

Meanwhile, Gabriel, who wishes to bring his dead wife back to life, uses the powers of the Butterfly Miraculous and becomes HawkMoth. He sends his goons to destroy Paris, and whatever stands in their way, including people, gets crushed.

As Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir progresses, Ladybug and Cat Noir are seen collectively fighting evil. But the final battle with HawkMoth, who desires to lay his hands on the remaining two miraculous gems to make his wish come true, remains. The enemy is too powerful and has destroyed Paris, including the Eiffel Tower, which has tumbled down.

Right before the end, it appears that the young superheroes have lost the war. Ladybug has lost her gem, and Cat Noir is brutally hurt and is about to lose his powers too. The former realizes her potential and is made to believe in herself. She makes one last unsuccessful move, and the fight only stops after Gabriel, aka HawkMoth, realizes that Cat Noir is his son Adrien.

Gabriel comes to his senses as he realizes that in the process of bringing back what he has lost, he's about to lose something precious that he already has. Soon after, Marienette regains her powers and gives a hopeful speech to the citizens before restoring the city.

In terms of the romance between Marinette and Adrien running parallel to the whole "superheroes saving the world" plotline of Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, they discover their true identities and share a concluding kiss in the snow-filled streets of Paris.

However, the movie ends with a cliffhanger. Although it remains unclear what became of Gabriel, the final scene depicts a dungeon-like room inside his mansion where his wife lies. It was never mentioned if he managed to bring her back to life.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir is now streaming on Netflix.