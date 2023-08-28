Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more

Netflix's Colombian TV series, Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The show centers around a professional biker who takes on the identity of her late estranged sister in order to find her killers and bring them to justice.

The show stars Juanita Molina in the lead role, and numerous others portraying important supporting characters. Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins is reportedly helmed by Rafael Martínez Moreno.

Netflix's Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins release timings for different time zones

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins (Photo by Courtesy of Netflix)

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins will hit Netflix on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. While it is expected to be released in the US as per Netflix's usual standard release time (3 am ET/12 am PT), viewers can also check out the different release timings for different time zones across the world below:

United Kingdom: 3 am BST on August 30, 2023

Canada: 7 am EST on August 30, 2023

Australia: 5 pm AEST on August 30, 2023

India: 12.30 pm IST on August 30, 2023

South Korea: 4 pm KST on August 30, 2023

Japan: 4 pm JST on August 30, 2023

Mexico: 2 am CDT on August 30, 2023

What to expect from Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins? Plot and cast details explored

Netflix's YouTube channel hasn't put out the official trailer for Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins, but the trailer on the official website offers a peek into the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the protagonist's life. It maintains a thrilling and vibrant tone that fans of psychological thrillers would certainly enjoy. Check out the official synopsis of the show, as per Netflix:

''A competitive biker takes the identity of her long-lost identical twin sister to bring her killers to justice and get the truth behind their separation.''

Based on the official synopsis, viewers can expect a powerful character-driven thriller series that delves deep into a mysterious character's death. It explores several fascinating themes like family, revenge, and many more.

The cast features noted Colombian actress Juanita Molina in the lead role of the protagonist. She is a biker who takes on her estranged sister's identity and brings her murderers to justice.

Her journey towards finding the truth behind their separation forms the emotional core of the story. Juanita Molina looks quite impressive in the film's trailer, perfectly portraying her character's numerous shades with stunning ease.

Viewers can expect her to deliver a memorable performance in the series. Her other notable acting credits include Te la dedico, The Queen of Flow, and Noobees, to name a few.

Starring alongside Juanita Molina in another key role is actor David Palacio. Details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but he'll play a significant part in the story. Palacio is known for his appearances in A Little Bit of You, En Tierras Salvajes, and Lying Heart, among many more.

The remaining cast members include Zharick León, Kevin Bury, Juan Manuel Guilera, Emmanuel Esparza, and many others.

Don't forget to watch all the episodes of Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins on Netflix on Wednesday, August 30, 2023.