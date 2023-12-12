Mizuno x nonnative “All-black” Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

Mizuno x nonnative “All-black” Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers mark another chapter in the ongoing collaboration between Mizuno and nonnative. This partnership has become known for blending style and functionality in innovative footwear. The latest offering is no exception, showcasing a sleek, all-black design that appeals to both sneaker enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers.

Following the success of their "Vintage Khaki" look in spring, Mizuno and nonnative are back with an all-black iteration of the Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX model. This new design maintains its predecessor's high-quality craftsmanship and attention to detail as its predecessor while introducing a new, more urban aesthetic.

Set for release on December 16, 2023, the Mizuno x nonnative "All-black" Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers are priced at $198. These exclusive sneakers will be available via the official online shops of nonnative and Mizuno, as well as at select retailers. This limited availability makes them a must-have for collectors and fashion-forward individuals alike.

Mizuno x nonnative “All-black” Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers (Image via Nonnative)

The Mizuno x nonnative "All-black" Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers are a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and style. The sneaker’s upper is crafted from a snug, stretchy knit material, offering a sock-like fit around the ankles for unmatched comfort.

This design choice not only enhances the sneaker’s aesthetic appeal but also provides practical, all-day comfort.

Another standout feature of these sneakers is their waterproof capability due to the GORE-TEX coating. This makes them an ideal choice for outdoor activities, ensuring that your feet stay dry and comfortable regardless of the weather conditions.

Mizuno x nonnative “All-black” Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers (Image via Nonnative)

The all-black colorway with a subtle gradient design gives these sneakers a versatile look that can transition seamlessly from outdoor adventures to urban explorations.

The Mizuno x nonnative "All-black" Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers are not just about looks; they are also built for performance. The outsole features a toothed and lugged design developed in collaboration with MICHELIN. This provides enhanced grip on slippery and uneven surfaces, making these sneakers a reliable choice for a variety of terrains.

Mizuno x Nonnative “All-black” Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers (Image via Nonnative)

This focus on both aesthetics and functionality is a hallmark of the collaboration between Mizuno and nonnative. The Mizuno x nonnative “All-black” Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers are designed to meet the demands of modern consumers who value both style and practicality in their footwear choices.

A collaborative effort reflecting heritage and innovation

The collaboration between Mizuno, a brand with a rich history in sports and outdoor gear, and nonnative, known for its urban-inspired designs, reflects their shared values of innovation and quality.

This partnership has consistently produced footwear that pushes the boundaries of traditional sneaker design, and the Mizuno x nonnative "All-black" Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers are prime examples.

Mizuno x nonnative “All-black” Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers (Image via Nonnative)

The Mizuno x nonnative "All-black" Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers offer a unique blend of style, comfort, and practicality. Their sleek, all-black design makes them a versatile addition to any wardrobe, while their advanced features ensure they are ready for any adventure.

With their innovative design and exceptional functionality, the Mizuno x Nonnative "All-black" Wave Mujin TL Mid GTX sneakers are poised to become a staple in the collections of sneaker enthusiasts and outdoor adventurers.

Available from December 16 at nonnative and Mizuno’s official online shops and select retailers, these sneakers are a must-have for those who appreciate high-quality footwear with a distinctive style.